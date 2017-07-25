CHP officers are looking for a driver hit by another vehicle in a Friday evening suspected DUI crash on Highway 37 at Sears Point.

Officers arrested Jason Klatt, 21, of Manteca, saying he was drunk when he ran into the back of a vehicle headed west on Highway 37 at Highway 121. But the woman whose car was hit drove off while officers were busy with Klatt, said the CHP.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. Traffic was heavy in the area and officers were ticketing a driver for an illegal passing move when the crash occurred nearby.

Officers saw the woman pull over to check on her damaged vehicle. Klatt attempted to drive off but was boxed in by other drivers who saw the collision, the CHP said.

Officers are hoping to hear from the driver to finish their crash investigation and asked her or anyone with information to contact officers at 415-924-1100.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@