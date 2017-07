Sheriff’s log

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the following Petaluma-related incidents during the past week:

Wednesday, July 19

3:42 p.m.: Kelsey Noble, a 30-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at 2520 East Railroad Ave. on misdemeanor charges of obstructing/resisting a police officer and disobeying a court order.

Monday, July 25

7:17 a.m.: Petaluma’s Keith Doyle, 62, was arrested at a location on Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.