A golf cart flipped, pinning beneath it a 14-year-old girl Wednesday night at a Sonoma County equestrian center in rural east Petaluma, fire officials said.

The girl was airlifted to a Davis hospital with moderate injuries after the incident, reported about 8 p.m. at the Sonoma Horse Park on Lakeville Highway.

Lakeville Fire Capt. Brian Clarke said the golf cart flipped on a road at the private property, pinning a 14-year-old passenger. The girl, who wasn’t identified, had moderate injuries but was alert and conscious, Clarke said.

She was taken by REACH medical helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center. Dispatchers said the helicopter took off for the hospital just before 9 p.m.

Clarke said the equestrian center was hosting an event on the property when the girl was injured.

The horse park’s Facebook page said the private equestrian center was hosting the HMI Equestrian Classic Horse Show Wednesday evening.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.