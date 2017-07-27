Disabled veteran Timothy Birckhead surely felt nothing could be better as he looked around his new New Jersey home, specially adapted to become wheelchair accessible by Homes for Our Troops.

The Navy veteran suffers from hereditary neuropathy, a progressive, incurable disease that affects his sensory and motor nerves, and was gifted the home by ABC’s “The View” and the veteran nonprofit organization. The reveal, aired Wednesday, showed Birckhead being wheeled room to room, exploring his new home.

Then, as if the new home wasn’t enough, the veteran received yet another surprise. As Birckhead noticed Stephen Curry’s jersey on the wall, the Warriors point guard himself popped out of the bathroom and joined Birckhead and his family in the living room.

“I’m just happy to be here with you guys,” Curry said as he sat with the family. “Tim, you’re a big inspiration to me. Now you got a new place to watch our games on TV!”

It seem that when Curry learned that the Birckhead family were huge fans of his, he jumped at the opportunity to surprise them.

“When I’m on the court now, I’ll remember Tim’s sitting in his man cave right now watching!” Curry said.

See the touching video below: