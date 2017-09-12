s
Top farmers to gather in Petaluma for Agrarian Games

HOUSTON PORTER
BY HOUSTON PORTER | September 12, 2017

After last year’s successful move to the Petaluma Fairgrounds, the Agrarian Games returns on Saturday, September 16, from noon – 6 P.M. for more ag-related fun and games, along with an expanded farmers market. Organized by the Farmers Guild, this event celebrates sustainable agriculture, local food, and family farms, which are all things that help keep Petaluma the unique and well-grounded community that it is.

With games ranging from wheelbarrow races to watermelon tossing, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Whether you are a city slicker transplanted to Petaluma, or a regular ol’ Petaluma raised Farmini, like my good friend Jennifer (Camozzi) Crayne, who as a child would wake in the wee hours of the morning so she and her brothers could get the milking done before school, everyone is welcome at the Agrarian Games. The Farmers Guild’s main goal is the help educate the general public on just how important it is that we stay connected to the land, and recognize and support farmers’ efforts to put healthy food on our tables.

Other hands-on activities include Oyster Shucking, Tomato Tasting, Apple Pressing, Hay Bale Tossing, Butter Churning, Goat Milking, Pedal Tractor Racing, and many more family-friendly attractions. Food trucks will be on-hand to satisfy your hunger, as will libations to quench your thirst, and live music to keep your toes tapping.

Food will available from The Bodega – CA food truck, which as you already know, is one of my favorites. I never miss an opportunity to gobble down one of their incredible fried chicken sandwiches, as well as whatever else is on their menu that day. Additionally, Hog Island Oysters will be on hand, as well as BBQ option. And a yet to be announced veggie dish vendor is currently in the works, possibly with an Asian theme. Tickets are a very affordable $15 for adults ($10 for kids under 13 years old; free for kids under 5) and you can even arrange for a carpool through their website. Visit www.farmersguild.org/aggames2017.html for tickets and more details.

Penngrove Luau

The Penngrove Social Fireman will hold their 8th annual Hawaiian Luau at Penngrove Park on Saturday, September 9, 2017, starting at 3 P.M., with dinner at 4:30 P.M. Dinner will include Kalua pork, Hawaiian chicken, Asian salad, Hawaiian rice, yams, and dessert. This year’s head chef is Kim “Luana” Hanson, with assistance from Kathryn “Kalea” Wickstrom.

Always a highlight, this year’s raffle is for a six-day, five-night Honua Kai Resort vacation, in Ka’anapali, Maui, including airfare and car rental. Tickets are $10 each, or $50 for 6.

This event helps the non-profit Penngrove Social Firemen maintain and improve Penngrove Park and the Clubhouse. Event tickets are available for $25 ($10 for kids ages 6-12yo) at JavAmour Café in Penngrove, by phone at (707) 794-1516. Special thanks to sponsors Lagunitas and Marilyn Herzog of Marilyn Can Travel. www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org

Petaluma Coffee & Tea will hold a special coffee tasting evening on Friday, September 15, starting at 6:30 P.M., highlighting the coffee farming practices of El Salvador’s Prieto Estate. Guests will receive 20% off any El Salvadorian bean purchases. Although this event is free, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made through Facebook or via email at beans@petalumacoffee.com

Yanni’s

For the second month in a row Chef Christos (Chris Adams-Albrecht), has created a new sausage sandwich special. So excited after last month’s excellent Greek Capri, we were one of the first to try the Yanni’s Po’ Boy. Starting with

Yanni’s Hot Italian Sausage, served on Full Circle’s incredible Sweet Italian Bread, this sandwich is topped with frickles, grilled tomatoes, and a Remoulade Sauce. However, these aren’t any old frickles. These deep-fried pickles are made using a special Lagunitas Beer Batter.

We also got an order of Yanni’s Orzo salad, which is new to the menu and is a rich mixture of orzo pasta, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese. Tell them you want to go “All Greek” and for just $2 they’ll add a side of Orzo salad or Greek chili to your sandwich order. It’s definitely worth the extra $2.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and in honor of Jackson Hildreth, who is the cancer-surviving son of The Block – Petaluma’s owner Cody Hildreth, The Block will hold a month-long childhood cancer awareness fundraiser. In conjunction with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, The Block will donate 100% of all lemonade and hard lemonade purchases during the month of September to help the cause.

Alex’s was started by Alexandra Scott, with the help of her older brother. Alex was only five years old at the time, and even though her health was failing, she wanted to do something about pediatric cancer. To date, the foundation has raised over $140M, which is used primarily to fund research into new treatments and cures for childhood cancer. Unfortunately, Alex succumbed to her illness at the age of 8, but her legacy and spirit lives on through brave children like Jackson Hildreth, who will just so happen to be throwing the opening pitch at an Oakland Athletics game this weekend for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Even if you aren’t a fan of lemonade, I encourage you drop an extra $5, $10, or $20 at the bar to help Jackson reach his goal of raising $2,000. Alternatively, if you can’t make it down to The Block this month, you can still donate directly at Jackson’s donation page. www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1361782

