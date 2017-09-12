Top farmers to gather in Petaluma for Agrarian Games

After last year’s successful move to the Petaluma Fairgrounds, the Agrarian Games returns on Saturday, September 16, from noon – 6 P.M. for more ag-related fun and games, along with an expanded farmers market. Organized by the Farmers Guild, this event celebrates sustainable agriculture, local food, and family farms, which are all things that help keep Petaluma the unique and well-grounded community that it is.

With games ranging from wheelbarrow races to watermelon tossing, all ages and experience levels are welcome. Whether you are a city slicker transplanted to Petaluma, or a regular ol’ Petaluma raised Farmini, like my good friend Jennifer (Camozzi) Crayne, who as a child would wake in the wee hours of the morning so she and her brothers could get the milking done before school, everyone is welcome at the Agrarian Games. The Farmers Guild’s main goal is the help educate the general public on just how important it is that we stay connected to the land, and recognize and support farmers’ efforts to put healthy food on our tables.

Other hands-on activities include Oyster Shucking, Tomato Tasting, Apple Pressing, Hay Bale Tossing, Butter Churning, Goat Milking, Pedal Tractor Racing, and many more family-friendly attractions. Food trucks will be on-hand to satisfy your hunger, as will libations to quench your thirst, and live music to keep your toes tapping.

Food will available from The Bodega – CA food truck, which as you already know, is one of my favorites. I never miss an opportunity to gobble down one of their incredible fried chicken sandwiches, as well as whatever else is on their menu that day. Additionally, Hog Island Oysters will be on hand, as well as BBQ option. And a yet to be announced veggie dish vendor is currently in the works, possibly with an Asian theme. Tickets are a very affordable $15 for adults ($10 for kids under 13 years old; free for kids under 5) and you can even arrange for a carpool through their website. Visit www.farmersguild.org/aggames2017.html for tickets and more details.

Penngrove Luau

The Penngrove Social Fireman will hold their 8th annual Hawaiian Luau at Penngrove Park on Saturday, September 9, 2017, starting at 3 P.M., with dinner at 4:30 P.M. Dinner will include Kalua pork, Hawaiian chicken, Asian salad, Hawaiian rice, yams, and dessert. This year’s head chef is Kim “Luana” Hanson, with assistance from Kathryn “Kalea” Wickstrom.

Always a highlight, this year’s raffle is for a six-day, five-night Honua Kai Resort vacation, in Ka’anapali, Maui, including airfare and car rental. Tickets are $10 each, or $50 for 6.

This event helps the non-profit Penngrove Social Firemen maintain and improve Penngrove Park and the Clubhouse. Event tickets are available for $25 ($10 for kids ages 6-12yo) at JavAmour Café in Penngrove, by phone at (707) 794-1516. Special thanks to sponsors Lagunitas and Marilyn Herzog of Marilyn Can Travel. www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org

Petaluma Coffee & Tea will hold a special coffee tasting evening on Friday, September 15, starting at 6:30 P.M., highlighting the coffee farming practices of El Salvador’s Prieto Estate. Guests will receive 20% off any El Salvadorian bean purchases. Although this event is free, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made through Facebook or via email at beans@petalumacoffee.com

