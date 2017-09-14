Petaluma ‘dreamers’ fear end of DACA

It was the first time in 25 years that Zahyra Garcia felt like she could breathe.

The sense of relief came after the Petaluma resident applied for and received benefits from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) after the Obama-era program was instated in 2012.

It allowed Garcia, whose parents illegally spirited her to America from Acapulco, Mexico when she was 1, the opportunity to obtain temporary protected status, safeguarding her from deportation while paving the way for her to get a driver’s license, a Social Security numberer and legal work status.

That protection for young people brought to the country illegally by their parents was temporary and required renewal every two years, but it did not grant lawful status.

Last year, Garcia, who lives in Petaluma with her wife and their child, quickly pursued and was granted permanent residency after she first heard that Donald Trump was running for president. In the wake of a campaign filled with anti-immigration rhetoric, President Trump Sept. 5 made good on a promise to end DACA, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the lives of many in Sonoma County. The program will be phased out over six months, leaving the fate of so-called “dreamers” in the hands of Congress.

“It’s not just (ending) a program, it’s basically disrupting your whole life,” Garcia, 29, said. “The other day we found out, and I can’t imagine – it’s just the anticipation of what’s my life going to be when your life just depends on politics and this program. This is what protects you.”

Working with her activist group Together We Will Stand Indivisible, Petaluma, she organized a Defend DACA rally that drew nearly 300 attendees on Sunday. A second, separate vigil was held in Petaluma the previous day.

“One of the messages we wanted to convey is that they’re in our community and they are us,” said Paul Guerrero, a co-organizer. “We were there to let them know … that we are an army of people standing between the White House and them.”

Activism serves as a balm of sorts for Garcia as she attempts to navigate the tumultuous waters of the Trump administration, with policies that also threaten her father, who remains undocumented.

It’s the same thing that helps DACA recipient Hector Jiminez, a Santa Rosa Junior College student who was long involved in the Dream Center at the Petaluma campus, continue to function as his entire life hangs in the balance of the policies set by decision makers.

Jiminez, who plans to transfer to a four-year university next fall to work toward becoming an immigration lawyer, is not eligible to renew his DACA benefits. Only those whose DACA is set to expire by March 5, 2018 will be given until Oct. 5 to reapply for a final two-year renewal.

Unless a replacement program is enacted, his temporary shield will be taken away, calling into question the future of his education, his current job at the college’s Dream Center, and his plans for a life in America. In his post at the center, where he helps with DACA and other immigration issues, he’s processed an influx of new applications, and has been involved in workshops and other educational forums.

“For me personally, it’s very difficult – just everything I’ve worked up to until this point and where I’m at now would be ripped away from me if I were deported. I would have to go to a country I have not lived in,” said Jiminez, whose parents brought him across the U.S. boarder from Oaxaca when he was 1.