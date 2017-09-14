(1 of ) Two men and a boy with barrels of beer outside the Union Beer Hall and John Hermer's pool hall, in Petaluma, about 1895. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Bar owner Jake Luppold and friends pose for a photo outside of the Senate Saloon at Second and Main Streets in Santa Rosa, circa 1918. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) An early Guerneville saloon with people on the porch in 1875. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) A group of unidentified men pose outside the Majestic Bar in Guerneville in 1912. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) The Majestic Bar in Guerneville in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) The Green Mill Inn bar, located at 10201 Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove. The picture features Jules Fisher (right) the proprietor, in 1955. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) A man mixes drinks in an unidentified Petaluma bar in 1953. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) The interior of an unidentified bar in Petaluma, California, about 1949. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) The bar area of the Topaz Room, located at 216 Hinton Ave. in Santa Rosa in 1954. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Andresen's Tavern, one of Petaluma’s two longest running drinking establishments, was founded in the early 1940s by Hans Andresen. Still in business, the bar is located at 19 Western Ave. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Men sitting out in front of the Joost and Starrett Saloon at Cinnabar and Railroad avenue (now Main Street) in Guerneville in 1882. The Saloon was destroyed by fire in in the late 1800s and rebuilt as the Louvre in 1894. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Men gather for photo outside of Guerneville’s Louvre Tavern in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) The Louvre beer garden in Guerneville in 1920. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) The Louvre bar in Guerneville during the 1949 Stumptown Daze festival. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Chet and Claire Dagnello with Frank Acquistapace (left) hanging out at the Louvre Bar during Stumptown Daze, 1949. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) The Buckhorn Tavern, located at 615 Petaluma Boulevard South in the 1960s. The McCoy family owned the bar for 70 years. (Terry Hankins/ Argus Courier.)
(17 of ) The lobby and bar of the United States Hotel in Cloverdale in the late 1800s/early 1900s. The lodging was built in 1862 and sold to owner Michael Menihan (at right) in 1872. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) The Union Hotel in Healdsburg in 1873.
(19 of ) Sam's Rendezvous, located at 180 Main Street in Petaluma, 1950. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) The Rustic Inn, built in 1876 is one of the eleven original pubs of Glen Ellen. The saloon captured in 1960. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) A front view of the Pioneer Saloon and the Miller and Pauli mercantile store with several men standing in front of the establishments late 1800s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) The piano bar at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa in 1959. (Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) The Roberts Lager Beer Saloon, circa 1880. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) The Occidental Hotel cocktail lounge, built at 2nd and Main Street, circa 1890. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) An unidentified Petaluma saloon circa 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) Fitch Mountain Tavern in Healdsburg, year unknown. (Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) An unidentified Petaluma saloon circa 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) An unidentified Petaluma saloon circa 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) Seth Kinman's Bar in Table Bluff, Humboldt County, 1889. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) Men stop for a photo outside of the Majestic Bar in Guerneville, in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) The exterior of Lous place located on Railroad Avenue, now Main Street in Guerneville in 1923. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) Patrons mingle around the bar at Los Robles Lodge located at 925 Edwards Ave. in Santa Rosa in 1962. ((Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(33 of ) The cocktail lounge at the Holiday Bowl located at 280 Reservoir Drive in Santa Rosa, 1959. (Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(34 of ) The Grove Saloon in Petaluma, about 1885. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(35 of ) The Grotto Bar at 10 Western Ave. in Pealuma was owned by Romelio Bolla from 1907 to around 1917. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(36 of ) The Grand Hotel Barroom, located on Main between Second and Third streets in Santa Rosa in 1880. . (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(37 of ) A group standing in front of the Good Friends Saloon in Occidental, in 1903. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(38 of ) The Glen Ellen Post Office and Pioneer Saloon in 1906. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(39 of ) Argus Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes (left) and Mike Gilardi behind the bar at Gilardi's in Petaluma in 1966 Gilardi’s hosted Soberanes early wrist wrestling competitions. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(40 of ) An exterior view of the hillside of Fitch Mountain Tavern in 1918. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(41 of ) The Melitta Band pose for a photo in front of the Enterprise Saloon, in Santa Rosa in 1908. The bar was located on Third and B streets and owned by Thomas Gemetti. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(42 of ) Russell's Auto Stage parked in front of the Clifford & McConnell Electric Hotel, formerly Jim Johnson’s Saloon, in Forestville in 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(43 of ) Clayt's Tavern, located at 3555B 4th St. in Santa, in 1958. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(44 of ) Manager Emily Drew sits with Ron Goodlund, who has been a regular at the Washoe house for overr 65 years. The Washoe House was built in 1859 as a stage coach station between Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Bodega. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, file photo)
(45 of ) 6/8/2014:T1:COUNTRY CLASSIC: The Washoe House is on Stony Point Road in far north Petaluma, west of Cotati.
PC: The Washoe House was built in 1859 as a stage coach station between Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Bodega.
(46 of ) A historic plaque on the Washoe House. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2014)