Saloons, roadhouses and taverns were some of the earliest establishments that catered to settlers in Sonoma County. The Western Saloon, or “watering hole,” served customers like gold miners, fur traders, cowboys, soldiers, businessmen, lumberjacks and lawmen. Along with groceries and post offices, saloons are among the earliest businesses in 19th century Sonoma County.

As years passed saloons gave way to bars and bars to nightclubs which continue to provide entertainment for men and women ages 21 and up.

