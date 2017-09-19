An elderly Petaluma man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder following the bludgeoning of his wife during an altercation last month, Petaluma Police said.

Dennis Crandall, 85, was arrested as he was being discharged from Petaluma Valley Hospital. His 91-year-old wife, who police declined to identify, remained at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Police said Crandall is suspected of using a blunt force object to strike his wife, causing major head trauma during the Aug. 29 incident at their east Petaluma mobile home. Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said a neighbor reported hearing the couple arguing and saw Crandall with blood on his hands.

Lyons said police delayed arresting the suspect for nearly three weeks because the victim was in a medically induced coma and police had to wait to interview her. The suspect had also been in the hospital until his arrest, originally transported for minor injuries to his arms and hands from the altercation, but then admitted for health issues unrelated to the incident, Lyons said.

Crandall was taken to Sonoma County Jail, where he was being held without bail.