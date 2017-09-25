s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Homebrewers prep for Petaluma competition

HOUSTON PORTER

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | September 25, 2017, 8:43AM

| Updated 15 hours ago.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s competition, which will be held on Scott Street, in front of 101 North Brewing Company’s tap room on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. I am honored to have been asked to judge this year’s event and look forward to not only some great locally created beers, but also partaking in award winning cheese, chocolate and cider tastings.

Event organizer Christine Aluia, of Lion’s & Tiger’s & Hair children’s hair salon, was kind enough to give me the most up-to-date information. This is so much more than just a brewers’ competition. With cheese and chocolate pairings, and great food truck offerings, this is slated to be a full-blown food and drink experience.

A who’s-who of local award-winning cheese makers will pair their cheeses across a large variety of beer styles, with local favorites Nicasio Valley, Pt. Reyes Farmstead, Marin French Cheese, Laura Chanel, Bellwether Farms, Dachave and Sons, and Rumiano bringing their best.

Award-winning chocolate vendors Sonoma Chocolatiers, Dandelion Chocolates, Volo Chocolate, and Dick Taylor Chocolate will also be on hand offering samples of their wares. And for those who might not be crazy about beer, one of the area’s premier cideries, Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders, will have plenty for you to choose from.

Food will be available from sponsors Rocky and Rosie Chicken, as well as Fuel, Mai Thai Kitchen, Brew, and my all-time favorite food truck, The Bodega — CA. I can’t wait to taste how the Bodega’s fried chicken sandwich and other menu items pair across the flavor profiles of all the homebrewed beers.

As a special treat, local food celeb, award-winning author, speaker, consultant and the host of PBS’s restaurant review series “Check Please! Bay Area,” Leslie Sbrocco, will also attend as one of the industry judges.

Sponsor Beer Belly Brewing will be on site with brewing supplies and will be giving free demos. There will also be beer games, raffles, beer swag and live music by the aptly named “The Grain.” The event is sponsored by 101 North Brewing, which will commercially brew the winning entry, and TAPS, which will help distribute the winning brew across the North Bay, with the first keg being tapped at a special event at TAPS’s Petaluma River location.

Tickets are $35 pre-sale ($45 at the door), and include a souvenir glass and unlimited tastings from the more than 40 home brewers who are all competing for your voting ticket, which is what gets them into the final judges round. Visit www.petalumadowntown.com/SCHBC.html for more.

Pancake breakfast

The Petaluma Elks Lodge will host the annual Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 at the door ($5 for kids 3 to 10 years old; under 3 eat free) and include pancakes, eggs and ham, served by the LVFD firefighters.

I am a big fan of the Elks Lodge breakfasts, in large part because they really do make world-class pancakes. And at just $10 per person, you can take the family out for a nice breakfast in a relaxed environment and not break the bank, all while supporting one of our volunteer fire departments. Visit www.lakeville-fire.com for more info.

Best spaghetti in town

I will cry the dessert auction once again this year at the Petaluma Woman’s Club Spaghetti Feed on Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets always sell out so get yours early. As with all their events, everything is included, from the great homemade spaghetti sauce to garlic bread to wine, beer and soft drinks.

Most Popular Stories
Mom arrested for Petaluma crash that killed daughters
Take a look at the wildlife lurking in Sonoma County’s backyard
Homebrewers prep for Petaluma competition
Scouts show Sonoma County about disaster preparedness at fair
2 injured in head-on crash in Petaluma

For additional fun, bid on one of the many handmade deserts as I help raise funds for scholarships that help three Petaluma-area high school students as they transition into college. Call Debbie Payne 763-5398 or Leslie Malloy 799-0315 for tickets.

Mark your calendars

Oktoberfest is coming to Hermann Sons Hall on Sunday, Oct. 8. Great German food, drink, raffles and dancing all afternoon. Visit odhslodges.org/1/oktoberfest for more.

The Mac n’ Cheese Challenge is at the Lucchesi Center on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. In just its third year, this event has grown by leaps and bounds, because hey, who doesn’t love Mac n’ Cheese? Tickets are limited and are selling fast so visit www.macncheesechallenge.com to get yours. This is a fundraiser for the Petaluma Animal Shelter.

The Petaluma Museum brings back its hugely successful Tequila pairing dinner on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. With Preferred Sonoma Caterers providing the food, and PSC’s owner Amber Balshaw explaining why she chose each of the five tequilas and how they pair with her dishes, it is no wonder that this event sells out early each year. Visit www.petalumamuseum.com for more information.

(Contact Houston Porter at houston@avant-larde.com.)

Most Popular Stories
Mom arrested for Petaluma crash that killed daughters
Take a look at the wildlife lurking in Sonoma County’s backyard
Homebrewers prep for Petaluma competition
Fabulous facial hair of the 1800s in Sonoma County
Calling all Ghosts (and/or writers)
Commuters find joys, pains of using new SMART rail system
Hoping to help housing shortage, 3 Sonoma County companies team to promote granny units
Scouts show Sonoma County about disaster preparedness at fair