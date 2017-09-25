Homebrewers prep for Petaluma competition

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s competition, which will be held on Scott Street, in front of 101 North Brewing Company’s tap room on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. I am honored to have been asked to judge this year’s event and look forward to not only some great locally created beers, but also partaking in award winning cheese, chocolate and cider tastings.

Event organizer Christine Aluia, of Lion’s & Tiger’s & Hair children’s hair salon, was kind enough to give me the most up-to-date information. This is so much more than just a brewers’ competition. With cheese and chocolate pairings, and great food truck offerings, this is slated to be a full-blown food and drink experience.

A who’s-who of local award-winning cheese makers will pair their cheeses across a large variety of beer styles, with local favorites Nicasio Valley, Pt. Reyes Farmstead, Marin French Cheese, Laura Chanel, Bellwether Farms, Dachave and Sons, and Rumiano bringing their best.

Award-winning chocolate vendors Sonoma Chocolatiers, Dandelion Chocolates, Volo Chocolate, and Dick Taylor Chocolate will also be on hand offering samples of their wares. And for those who might not be crazy about beer, one of the area’s premier cideries, Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders, will have plenty for you to choose from.

Food will be available from sponsors Rocky and Rosie Chicken, as well as Fuel, Mai Thai Kitchen, Brew, and my all-time favorite food truck, The Bodega — CA. I can’t wait to taste how the Bodega’s fried chicken sandwich and other menu items pair across the flavor profiles of all the homebrewed beers.

As a special treat, local food celeb, award-winning author, speaker, consultant and the host of PBS’s restaurant review series “Check Please! Bay Area,” Leslie Sbrocco, will also attend as one of the industry judges.

Sponsor Beer Belly Brewing will be on site with brewing supplies and will be giving free demos. There will also be beer games, raffles, beer swag and live music by the aptly named “The Grain.” The event is sponsored by 101 North Brewing, which will commercially brew the winning entry, and TAPS, which will help distribute the winning brew across the North Bay, with the first keg being tapped at a special event at TAPS’s Petaluma River location.

Tickets are $35 pre-sale ($45 at the door), and include a souvenir glass and unlimited tastings from the more than 40 home brewers who are all competing for your voting ticket, which is what gets them into the final judges round. Visit www.petalumadowntown.com/SCHBC.html for more.

Pancake breakfast

The Petaluma Elks Lodge will host the annual Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 at the door ($5 for kids 3 to 10 years old; under 3 eat free) and include pancakes, eggs and ham, served by the LVFD firefighters.

I am a big fan of the Elks Lodge breakfasts, in large part because they really do make world-class pancakes. And at just $10 per person, you can take the family out for a nice breakfast in a relaxed environment and not break the bank, all while supporting one of our volunteer fire departments. Visit www.lakeville-fire.com for more info.

Best spaghetti in town

I will cry the dessert auction once again this year at the Petaluma Woman’s Club Spaghetti Feed on Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets always sell out so get yours early. As with all their events, everything is included, from the great homemade spaghetti sauce to garlic bread to wine, beer and soft drinks.