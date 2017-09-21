Petaluma teen battling cancer, and winning

Fabulous Women of Sonoma County’s “Strength in Numbers” fundraiser: The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in McNear Park, at 1008 G St. and will feature rock painting, and a potluck. More info:

Eric Arenas’ life was turned upside down on April 7.

Things had seemed out of order in March, when the 13-year-old’s mile times began to lag in his physical education class at Kenilworth Junior High School and his legs were sore. The Petaluma native thought he could change his diet and regain his strength, but the intensity of the pain continued to fluctuate. After his arms began to hurt, his family took him to a clinic.

He was in music class, his favorite subject, when a teacher called him to the school’s office, where he was told he’d need a series of tests at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. After the 45-mile drive, he was found to have a fever and was admitted for a lengthy stay.

Then, a blood test revealed an acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis. That was on April 7.

“My mind felt blank,” Arenas said Tuesday as he sat in a dimly-lit dining room table of his family’s east Petaluma home, his hair thinning from chemotherapy but his eyes luminous. “I wasn’t happy or sad or angry. I just said ‘OK.’”

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common type of childhood cancer, and the five-year survival rate is more than 85 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

Since the day of his diagnosis, he’s been receiving consistent treatment from the Oakland-based hospital. To avoid potential contamination, he’s been pulled out of school and is forced to remain in his home unless he’s outfitted with a mask.

His parents, Silvia Vasquez and Alberto Arenas, who have three other children, accompany their son on those long drives and stays in the hospital. It’s taken a toll, but the family remains positive.

“He’s strong,” said his father, who has lived in Petaluma for 15 years. “He’s always very strong.”

Eric Arenas finds it difficult to focus on his studies at home with a school-appointed teacher. He’s counting down the days until he can return to the classroom in January and regain a grasp on daily life as an eighth grader.

“Most days are good days,” he said. “I know that January is coming soon, faster than I think. It will be there before I know it.”

He loves to learn, he said, and he’s nourishing aspirations of becoming a teacher. Current and former educators and counselors describe him as a brilliant but quiet boy, who was often absorbed in a book or spending time in the special education classroom.

“Eric is the nicest kid you’d ever want to meet,” said Joanna Paun, a counselor at Kenilworth Junior High. “He’s really sweet and super positive. Every time I saw him on campus, he always had a big smile on his face and he is well-liked by everyone. He’s a really hard working kid. I can’t say enough good things.”

He formed a computer club at Corona Creek Elementary School and cherishes the opportunity to learn in classes and play clarinet in band practice.

“He’s really amazing,” said Christy Pollak, his former teacher at Corona Creek Elementary School. “He’s kind of a quiet force … he has a big sweet smile.”

Arman Haghighi, a close school friend, was devastated by the news of Arenas’ diagnosis. As teachers and the school community rallied to send cards, organize a lemonade stand to benefit the family and wore clothing in his favorite shade of blue in his honor, Haghighi also set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.