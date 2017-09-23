Boys and Girls Club charts new path after tumult

After a tumultuous year of leadership shakeups, clubhouse closures, fiscal issues and a public scandal, the Boys & Girls Club of Marin and Petaluma is now aiming to chart a different course under new leadership.

On Aug. 21, the Santa Rosa-based Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma County took over operations and management of the clubs and programs in Petaluma and Marin County, according to CEO Jennifer Weiss. The five Petaluma clubhouses serve hundreds of predominately low income children ages 6-18 though a portfolio of educational and skill-building programs.

“They don’t have a CEO and so they asked me if I would provide some management services to their organization while they reorganize … we are operating clubs for them,” said Weiss, who served as the CEO of the Petaluma clubs from 2003 to 2007. “As a part of that, we have taken the responsibility of the official partnership with the school districts and cities.”

After a short tenure, interim executive director David Jackson resigned from the embattled organization in May. He was tapped in March to replace Robert Marcus, who had led the agency since 2015. The clubs were also lacking a director of operations, an internal human relations manager, bookkeepers and in-house fundraisers, Weiss said.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit announced plans to shutter clubhouses at Cinnabar Charter and Elementary School and at west side affordable housing complexes Old Elm Village and Washington Creek in June, which served about 30 children, Weiss said. Those children are attending remaining clubs, she said.

That news came on the heels of the April arrest of then-employee Benjamin Goerke, 22, who was suspected of posting photos and contact information for a 6-year-old girl who attended the club at the Cinnabar School to an Internet chat room known for child pornography. He has been charged with possession of child pornography, child endangerment and theft of data and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 1, according to the Sonoma County Court’s website. No other information was immediately available.

Weiss said she aims to have a long-term plan for the future of the clubs identified by the end of the year. The estimated 30 employees were offered the opportunity to stay on during the transition, and 22 of the club’s employees chose to do so, Weiss said.

The agencies maintain separate budgets and the board of directors also remains intact. Several directors with leadership roles did not respond to requests for comment.

The Central Sonoma County club has a $7.8 million budget, but current financial information was not available for the Petaluma and Marin clubs. The nonprofit received $2.84 million in revenues between October 2014 and September 2015, a time when officials dipped into the fund balance to cover a $157,000 shortfall, according to the most recently available financial statement.

Weiss described her fiscal leadership style as conservative and said she plans to help the clubs “live within their means” in the future.

The current agreement will likely run “indefinitely,” Weiss said. She said the transition has been “seamless” and the goal is to continue to expand and improve program offerings to reach more local children.

“Most likely, we will end up consolidating in the long-term into one organization,” Weiss said.

In light of the new leadership, the Petaluma City Council Monday was asked to sign off on a reallocation of the $80,000 in funding for the organization initially approved when the city’s budget was passed earlier this year.