News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Boys and Girls Club charts new path after tumult

HANNAH BEAUSANG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | September 23, 2017, 12:01AM


After a tumultuous year of leadership shakeups, clubhouse closures, fiscal issues and a public scandal, the Boys & Girls Club of Marin and Petaluma is now aiming to chart a different course under new leadership.

On Aug. 21, the Santa Rosa-based Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma County took over operations and management of the clubs and programs in Petaluma and Marin County, according to CEO Jennifer Weiss. The five Petaluma clubhouses serve hundreds of predominately low income children ages 6-18 though a portfolio of educational and skill-building programs.

“They don’t have a CEO and so they asked me if I would provide some management services to their organization while they reorganize … we are operating clubs for them,” said Weiss, who served as the CEO of the Petaluma clubs from 2003 to 2007. “As a part of that, we have taken the responsibility of the official partnership with the school districts and cities.”

After a short tenure, interim executive director David Jackson resigned from the embattled organization in May. He was tapped in March to replace Robert Marcus, who had led the agency since 2015. The clubs were also lacking a director of operations, an internal human relations manager, bookkeepers and in-house fundraisers, Weiss said.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit announced plans to shutter clubhouses at Cinnabar Charter and Elementary School and at west side affordable housing complexes Old Elm Village and Washington Creek in June, which served about 30 children, Weiss said. Those children are attending remaining clubs, she said.

That news came on the heels of the April arrest of then-employee Benjamin Goerke, 22, who was suspected of posting photos and contact information for a 6-year-old girl who attended the club at the Cinnabar School to an Internet chat room known for child pornography. He has been charged with possession of child pornography, child endangerment and theft of data and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 1, according to the Sonoma County Court’s website. No other information was immediately available.

Weiss said she aims to have a long-term plan for the future of the clubs identified by the end of the year. The estimated 30 employees were offered the opportunity to stay on during the transition, and 22 of the club’s employees chose to do so, Weiss said.

The agencies maintain separate budgets and the board of directors also remains intact. Several directors with leadership roles did not respond to requests for comment.

The Central Sonoma County club has a $7.8 million budget, but current financial information was not available for the Petaluma and Marin clubs. The nonprofit received $2.84 million in revenues between October 2014 and September 2015, a time when officials dipped into the fund balance to cover a $157,000 shortfall, according to the most recently available financial statement.

Weiss described her fiscal leadership style as conservative and said she plans to help the clubs “live within their means” in the future.

The current agreement will likely run “indefinitely,” Weiss said. She said the transition has been “seamless” and the goal is to continue to expand and improve program offerings to reach more local children.

“Most likely, we will end up consolidating in the long-term into one organization,” Weiss said.

In light of the new leadership, the Petaluma City Council Monday was asked to sign off on a reallocation of the $80,000 in funding for the organization initially approved when the city’s budget was passed earlier this year.

The nonprofit has seen declining funding since the 2011 dissolution of the city’s redevelopment agency, which funneled as much as $3 million annually to affordable housing projects and nonprofits. Since the end of redevelopment, which captured tax dollars for community projects, funding has been drawn from a pot of money generated from developers who opt to pay a fee rather than include affordable housing units in their projects.

Those fees are intended to go toward building affordable housing projects, and nonprofits were told that it would not be a sustainable solution and that funding would gradually decrease. Since then, annual allotments dipped from $300,000 to a proposed $80,000 this year, a board member said in May.

That current allotment had been earmarked for a rehabilitation project for the city’s main clubhouse at Lucchesi Park, but the council’s unanimous vote cleared the way for Weiss and her organization to use the money to keep the remaining three clubhouses at affordable housing complexes and the main clubhouse open, Weiss said.

The Boys & Girls Club is in talks with officials about identifying a long-term funding source and is looking for additional fundraising opportunities, Weiss said. But, the city, hard hit with its own fiscal adversity, will be faced with the tough decision about future allocations to local nonprofits it has traditionally supported.

Mayor David Glass, a longtime advocate for the Boys & Girls Club, praised the work of the organization. He said he’s showed off the program to state legislators as a token of success in the community and hopes to find a path to offer future support in some capacity.

“To the degree the city is capable of helping provide the type of programs historically offered by the Boys & Girls Club in Petaluma, we need to do that. That’s an easy decision,” he said.

He added that eventually, that capacity will diminish, but said he’s not prepared to “sit down and try to figure out when Armageddon is coming for those programs.”

Weiss touted the city council’s decision as a success that will allow for more children to be served, and said she’s optimistic about the future of the clubs.

“I hope that people will see quality improvements,” she said. “Hopefully, we can build on them, the size of our organization allows for us to have really robust programs. We can hopefully build on that and bring in more resources and opportunities.”

(Contact Hannah Beausang at hannah.beausang@arguscourier.com.)

