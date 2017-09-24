Petaluma fire agency partnership successful

How much: Tickets are $40 at the door and include admission, two drinks and two $5 meal tickets. Additional food and drink tickets are $5 each. Admission is $20 for kids ages 12-18 and free for those under 12. Parking is free. The first 400 attendees receive a commemorative beer glass.

What: Benefit to help purchase rescue and emergency equipment for the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District’s firefighters. The event will feature music from Twang Ditty and The Pulsators as well as beer and food from local breweries and eateries.

Seven months into a trial arrangement to share administrative services between the Petaluma Fire Department and the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, leaders from both entities have called the deal a success. Now, the agency is tasked with identifying a path to future fiscal stability while exploring options to further cultivate efficiencies between departments.

A Sept. 23 “Fire and Suds” fundraiser will also be held at the Penngrove Park to raise funds to purchase rescue and emergency equipment for the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, which has three stations and covers an 86-square-mile territory that encompasses areas including Penngrove and unincorporated parts of Petaluma.

In the wake of longtime Rancho Adobe Fire Chief Frank Treanor’s retirement in December, the Petaluma City Council and Rancho Adobe’s board of directors signed off on a year-long contract for Petaluma’s Chief Leonard Thompson to also helm the district.

Since March, Thompson, a 35-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department who has served as Petaluma’s chief for two years, has been taking stock of opportunities to share resources, like fire equipment and combined training sessions.

“Everything is going quite well – a lot better than we expected, really,” Thompson said.

Within the last month, he’s implemented a more organized physical fitness program for the department’s firefighters while also dropping boundaries between agencies. With the previous arrangement, engines first responded to calls that corresponded to their district boundaries, but now, the closest firefighters will ship out to the incident, regardless of those borders.

“That’s worked out well, it’s been really supportive,” he said.

Increased collaboration with training is also ongoing, and Thompson said that battalion chiefs from both departments are exploring ways to work together to reduce overtime costs. Other areas to contemplate will include fire prevention services, as Rancho Adobe is understaffed in that department, Thompson said.

Thompson said he spends about three partial days at the district’s stations each week while also attending board of directors meetings and filling in when necessary. The agreement will come back to decision makers in March, when discussions about a path forward will take place. The trial comes as Sonoma County’s leaders shape a vision for the future of streamlining its nearly 40 fire agencies and improving services.

Greg Karraker, the president of Rancho Adobe’s board of directors, was adamant about his agency remaining autonomous, despite ongoing consolidation measures. He praised Thompson’s leadership through the first leg of the agreement.

“We will still be a separate entity, absolutely,” he said. “I don’t want to create any uncertainty or doubt that we might go away. This would be an enhancement of services.”

The city department has a $13.37 million annual budget and employs 48 full-time personnel and five battalion chiefs across its three stations, which serve the city’s more than 60,000 residents.

Rancho Adobe, which was established in 1993 with the merging of Cotati and Penngrove’s fire protection districts, serves an estimated 25,000 residents. The district employs 17 full-time and 22 part-time firefighters, as well as three battalion chiefs. The district’s $4.1 million budget is funded largely by property taxes.

The district will compensate the city $51,162 for the first year of services, though City Councilman Chris Albertson said he’d like to see the district shell out more money to cover the estimated $25,000 cost of benefits for the chief, should another iteration of the agreement be considered. He also wants to ensure that the city and its residents are receiving the highest quality of service.