A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of brandishing a knife at a security guard after he was asked to leave a downtown Petaluma bar for being unruly.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Michael Sharp, was with a group of people who were intoxicated and causing a ruckus at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey shortly before 9:30 p.m., Petaluma police said in a news release. Police said Sharp is homeless out of Santa Rosa.

After bar staff asked them to leave, the patrons started a fight with the security guard outside of the 146 Kentucky St. business, police said. Sharp allegedly yelled “I have a knife” before threatening the guard with a six-inch blade, police said.

Officers tracked down Sharp and the group a short distance away. He was carrying a knife matching the description provided by a witness and was taken into custody after witnesses confirmed his identity, police said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a knife in a threatening manner.

No one was injured during the altercation and police do not believe Sharp was involved in a fatal stabbing that took place nearby on Sept. 10.

Following a wave of violence in heart of the city, police have increased their presence in the area, assigning plain clothes and uniformed officers as well as foot and bike patrols.

Residents who observe illegal activity are encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 778-4372.

(Contact Hannah Beausang at hannah.beausang@arguscourier.com)