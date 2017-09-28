s
Petaluma officials attempt to ease immigrants’ concerns

HANNAH BEAUSANG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | September 28, 2017, 8:37AM

| Updated 6 hours ago.

DACA Renewal Workshop

What: Together We Will Stand Indivisible, Petaluma and Petaluma’s Rapid Response Network, community organizations with no affiliation to the Sonoma County government, are holding a fundraiser to help cover the $495 DACA renewal fees for those applicants who can’t afford it. Members of Petaluma’s City Council and John Mutz, a candidate for Sonoma County Sheriff, will speak at the event, which will feature baked goods and wine for sale as well as a silent auction. Nopalito will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the effort.

When: 5 p.m., Oct. 1

Where: Nopalito, 1905 Bodega Ave.


While federal immigration policies remain in flux, leaders from local law enforcement and government agencies last week convened a Petaluma town hall meeting to assuage unease in the community and reaffirm support for those fearful for their future in Sonoma County.

President Donald Trump’s latest move on immigration was to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a popular program that offered temporary protections to youth whose parents brought them into the county illegally.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt Sept. 20 hosted the immigration forum as part of a larger initiative to connect the community to vital information and resources. Rabbitt, whose district includes Petaluma, is a first generation American whose parents emigrated from Ireland in 1949 to seek a better life.

“For me this is all very personal because it’s really about trying to come to another place to really improve not only the quality of your life but also of your children’s lives going forward,” he said. “Plus, I’m very much in tune with immigration as being an integral part of what makes America great.”

He said the county’s aggressive actions to protect its immigrant communities stand in stark contrast to the tempestuous federal climate.

“At the government level, certainly at the federal level, we have done just a horrible job in terms of figuring out immigration and letting people flounder and not understanding processes going forward,” the Petaluma resident said while addressing a sizable crowd gathered at the Lucchesi Park community center. “We need to fix that and keep having that pressure, but I will say here at the local level, I’m very proud of the work we’ve done to date and continue to roll out.”

The county has adopted resolutions reaffirming its stance on safeguarding all citizens and supporting Senate Bill 54, commonly referred to as the “sanctuary state bill,” and introduced a pro-bono legal services program to represent children who have fled violent conditions in their home countries and have been detained at the border and placed into deportation proceedings. Since its inception in late 2014, seven Sonoma County kids have been served and four have been granted legal status, according to the county’s website.

Officials in Petaluma’s city government have approved a separate resolution vowing to stand up for its undocumented and culturally marginalized population. The Petaluma Police Department says it does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities and officers don’t ask for an individual’s immigration status. The department will only collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents when the investigation involves serious or violent offenders, according to the agency.

The county has also established a “Sonoma County Secure Families Fund,” aiming to raise $2 million over the course of three years to form a safety net of various service providers. A series of DACA renewal clinics, including the Sept. 20 event, will also be held across the county amid a rush for renewals before the Oct. 5 deadline.

About 4,000 children in Sonoma County schools receive DACA benefits, according to Peter Kostas, the chair of the Sonoma County Board of Education

Alterations have been made to policies implemented by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which patrols Penngrove and unincorporated areas of Petaluma and operates the jail that processes all those who are arrested and booked throughout the county. Under the former policy, the sheriff’s office answered every notification request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the date and time of an inmate’s release, even if that individual’s detention didn’t lead to a conviction.

Since Aug. 18, jail personnel will respond to ICE queries only if a person has been convicted of a felony listed by the California Trust Act or 13 other crimes within a five-year span. The additional misdemeanors, selected by the interim Sheriff Rob Giordano, include DUIs, battery and sex crimes involving minors.

Those in custody have the ability to fight the Sheriff’s Office decision to notify ICE of their release. The number of rearrests by ICE agents at the jail has decreased 59 percent – from 882 in 2011-2012 to 357 in 2013-2014, according to data from the department.

Since January, 204 release dates have been requested by ICE, with 163 provided and roughly 40 people arrested. There have been five rearrests since the new policy was enacted, Community Engagement Liaison Misti Harris said.

In a time of fear, Harris encouraged the community to trust its law enforcement agency.

“The sheriff’s office mission is public safety, it’s our duty to protect the public and we need the publics’ trust to do that,” she said.

Hector Jiminez, a DACA recipient and member of the North Bay Immigrant Youth Union, and Sonoma County Criminal Immigration Specialist Bernice Espinoza highlighted the best course of action during various encounters with ICE agents, advising residents to remain calm.

As the county is eying ways to further protect immigrants, Elece Hempel, the executive director of Petaluma People Services Center, encouraged people to continue to seek services.

In the beginning of the year, she noted a decrease in attendance for vital services like counseling, but is finally seeing a resurgence. She routinely checks in with day laborers in the community and is working to gain funding to reinstate a program to provide services to that demographic.

“We really want people not to feel fearful. We want people to pick up the phone and say ‘I need help,’” she said.

(Contact Hannah Beausang at hannah.beausang@arguscourier.com.)

