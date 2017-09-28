Petaluma officials attempt to ease immigrants’ concerns

What: Together We Will Stand Indivisible, Petaluma and Petaluma’s Rapid Response Network, community organizations with no affiliation to the Sonoma County government, are holding a fundraiser to help cover the $495 DACA renewal fees for those applicants who can’t afford it. Members of Petaluma’s City Council and John Mutz, a candidate for Sonoma County Sheriff, will speak at the event, which will feature baked goods and wine for sale as well as a silent auction. Nopalito will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the effort.

While federal immigration policies remain in flux, leaders from local law enforcement and government agencies last week convened a Petaluma town hall meeting to assuage unease in the community and reaffirm support for those fearful for their future in Sonoma County.

President Donald Trump’s latest move on immigration was to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a popular program that offered temporary protections to youth whose parents brought them into the county illegally.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt Sept. 20 hosted the immigration forum as part of a larger initiative to connect the community to vital information and resources. Rabbitt, whose district includes Petaluma, is a first generation American whose parents emigrated from Ireland in 1949 to seek a better life.

“For me this is all very personal because it’s really about trying to come to another place to really improve not only the quality of your life but also of your children’s lives going forward,” he said. “Plus, I’m very much in tune with immigration as being an integral part of what makes America great.”

He said the county’s aggressive actions to protect its immigrant communities stand in stark contrast to the tempestuous federal climate.

“At the government level, certainly at the federal level, we have done just a horrible job in terms of figuring out immigration and letting people flounder and not understanding processes going forward,” the Petaluma resident said while addressing a sizable crowd gathered at the Lucchesi Park community center. “We need to fix that and keep having that pressure, but I will say here at the local level, I’m very proud of the work we’ve done to date and continue to roll out.”

The county has adopted resolutions reaffirming its stance on safeguarding all citizens and supporting Senate Bill 54, commonly referred to as the “sanctuary state bill,” and introduced a pro-bono legal services program to represent children who have fled violent conditions in their home countries and have been detained at the border and placed into deportation proceedings. Since its inception in late 2014, seven Sonoma County kids have been served and four have been granted legal status, according to the county’s website.

Officials in Petaluma’s city government have approved a separate resolution vowing to stand up for its undocumented and culturally marginalized population. The Petaluma Police Department says it does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities and officers don’t ask for an individual’s immigration status. The department will only collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents when the investigation involves serious or violent offenders, according to the agency.

The county has also established a “Sonoma County Secure Families Fund,” aiming to raise $2 million over the course of three years to form a safety net of various service providers. A series of DACA renewal clinics, including the Sept. 20 event, will also be held across the county amid a rush for renewals before the Oct. 5 deadline.

About 4,000 children in Sonoma County schools receive DACA benefits, according to Peter Kostas, the chair of the Sonoma County Board of Education

Alterations have been made to policies implemented by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which patrols Penngrove and unincorporated areas of Petaluma and operates the jail that processes all those who are arrested and booked throughout the county. Under the former policy, the sheriff’s office answered every notification request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the date and time of an inmate’s release, even if that individual’s detention didn’t lead to a conviction.