Nearly 60 residents of an adult care home in Petaluma were evacuated Sunday after a fire ignited in a laundry room.

Petaluma Fire responded to the call at 3:54 p.m. and found smoke pouring out of a roof vent at the Adobe House, a memory care facility, at 750 North McDowell Blvd.

The fire was sparked by a dryer in the facility, but the sprinkler system stopped it from spreading, Petaluma Fire said in a statement.

Fire crews gained control of the small blaze by 4:11 p.m. and assisted in smoke removal and water cleanup before residents were allow back in the home, Petaluma Fire said.

There were no reported injuries in the fire that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage, excluding cleanup costs, Petaluma Fire said.