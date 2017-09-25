(1 of ) A very dapper Milton S. Ray posing for a portrait around 1915. Ray’s beard is long in the front with more closely trimmed sides. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A portrait of Charles Frederick Peterson of Petaluma, sporting a mop-like beard in 1893. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Self-portraits of George A. Titus of Santa Rosa in 1908. Titus has a full mustache that is today known as the "cowboy" style. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) He didn't have much hair up-top, but he had plenty on his cheeks. Petaluma resident Lyman C. Byce with a mutton chops that connect to a mustache in 1903. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Nathan J. Titus with a full Ozark-ian beard in 1909. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Clark Foss sporting a nice set of lambchops in 1860. Clark T. Foss (1825-1885) was a stage coach driver. He originated the stage line from Healdsburg and Calistoga to the Geysers in the 1850's and 1860's. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) A portrait of Robert Louis Stevenson in full mustache in 1879. The “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" author visited the Petrified Forest in Calistoga in 1880. An account of his experiences can be read in his book, "The Silverado Squatters." (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) The gentleman bandit, Black Bart (Charles Bowles) was an English-born American Old West outlaw noted for his poetic messages left after two of his robberies. Here is an illustration of Bart with a full mustache, popular in the 1800s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Facial hair was all the rage in the late 1800s. Here is Benjamin Rowe Kingwell’s attempt at a cowboy mustache when he was 23. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) George Osborn stands for a portrait with an unidentified man sporting an impressive handlebar mustache. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(11 of ) An unidentified portrait of a Petaluma man with a full beard, 1860-1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) A bust view of an unidentified middle-aged man with a long beard circa 1880 in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Roderick Matheson of Healdsburg circa 1861. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A portrait of William Van Allen sporting a handlebar mustache, circa 1870. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) A portrait of Samuel Cassidy of Petaluma wearing a long goatee in 1889. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Portrait of Ira B. Raymond with full beard, circa 1889. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) An illustration featuring General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s famous mutton chops in 1870. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Daguerreotype of an 1870s Sonoma county resident wearing a chin strap beard. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(19 of ) A portrait of an unidentified Sonoma county young man wearing a goatee in the 1880s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Portrait of an unidentified young man taken in Petaluma in the 1870s. The man sports a closely cropped beard and coiffed hair. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) A portrait of an unidentified Sonoma County man with a long mustache in the late 1800s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) A portrait of Mr. Fitzgerald of Santa Rosa with a sculpted mustache circa 1920. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Michael Coffin Bailey, of Healdsburg circa 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) A portrait of John Temple Bailhache with a cowboy style mustache in Santa Rosa around 1902. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) Frank Glazier displays his Lincoln beard at the 1958 Whiskerino Contest in Petaluma. (The Argus-Courier file photo)
(27 of ) E. Harrison Barnes a Healdsburg banker, wears a manicured business style in the early 1900s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) Cyrus Alexander, early resident of Healdsburg, sporting long side burns, 1860s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)