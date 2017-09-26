Patrick Daly picked to be new St. Vincent de Paul principal

St. Vincent de Paul High School has filled its vacant principal’s position with the hiring of Patrick W. Daly, a former principal and president at St. Bernard’s Academy in Eureka.

Since the start of the school year, St. Vincent has been overseen by President Tom Coughlan, and a four-person leadership team composed of teachers Kathy Atkinson, Michael O’Toole, Claudia Thompson and Anne Trott. Coughlan serves as president for both the high school and St. Vincent Elementary School. The leadership team will remain in place during a transition period. Daly is expected to begin his duties shortly.

The new principal was was selected on the recommendation of a selection committee led by Fr. Bill Donahue, the new St. Vincent DePaul pastor, and comprised of faculty, staff, Board of Regents members, parents and alumni.

“Last June, the Board of Regents communicated to parents that a formal search for a principal would begin this November, but made a commitment that if the right candidate was identified, we would not hesitate to act,” Fr. Donahue stated. “We were impressed with Pat’s deep experience, unique expertise, demonstrated leadership and continuous track record of success. His determination and commitment to Catholic education are inspiring. We are moving forward with great confidence.”

A graduate of Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco, Daly has more than 20 years of successful experience as a teacher, coach and administrator in Catholic high schools. He began his career as a teacher and coach at Cardinal Newman High School. Later, he served as the Athletic Director at Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, where he grew the athletic program to 27 interscholastic sports providing guidance to 110 coaches. During his five years of athletic leadership, the school achieved state rankings in football, baseball and both men’s and women’s basketball while winning more league and section titles than in the previous 45 years.

“Athletics plays such an important role in the experience of a high school student and the life of a campus,” Daly said. “I was well supported by Bill Isetta, the principal at Marin Catholic. We set high goals for each program, emphasized quality coaching and achieved tremendous success across both the men’s and women’s teams.”

Daly then led St. Bernard’s for 10 years, taking the school from a 12-year decline in enrollment to a 167 percent increase. Working with alumni and parents, he drove improvements in curriculum and co-curricular activities, increased matiuclation to four-year colleges from 6 percent to 93 percent and instituted the creation of a co-ed boarding program that allowed the school to increase financial assistance for local students.

Daly moved from St. Bernard’s to Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco where he was president and director of development. During his tenure, the school’s enrollment increased by 38 percent in just two years. He improved alumni engagement, invested in a greater use of technology and implemented the only boarding program in San Francisco, which allowed for large increases in tuition assistance and financial aide for students.

Daly said he views St. Vincent de Paul High school as an institution with a long and rich tradition, a tradition, he said he intends to promote throughout the North Bay.

On the eve of its 100-year anniversary, Daly cited many assets that ST. Vincent de Paul high school enjoys — a new pastor devoted to Catholic schools, a passionate faculty and staff, first-rate athletic facilities, an engaged board, a supportive alumni and “some of the best students in its community,”