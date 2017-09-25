As fall arrives in Sonoma County, local wildlife take advantage of the longer nights, traveling popular trails while the rest of the county sleeps. From bobcats to mountain lions, creatures usually unseen during the day roam freely at night, seen by hidden night vision cameras on the paths of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Audobon Canyon Ranch and Modini Mayacamas Preserve.

Click through the gallery above and view the video below to see closeups of some of Sonoma County’s wildlife caught on film.