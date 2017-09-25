(1 of ) A bobcat spots the Modini Mayacamas Preserve trail camera. (Modini Mayacamas Preserve)
(2 of ) A bobcat climbs the Brushy Peaks Trail at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(3 of ) A coyote looks out at the trails at the Modini Mayacamas Preserve. (Modini Mayacamas Preserve)
(4 of ) A small herd of deer are feeding on the trails of Sugarload Ridge State Park. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(5 of ) A night vision trail camera captures an action shot of a mountain lion along a peak trail. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(6 of ) A sly fox creeps up a Sugarloaf trail. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(7 of ) The cutest mountain lion kittens pose for the hidden trail camera. (Quinton Martins/Audubon Canyon Ranch)
(8 of ) A night vision camera captures a buck running off along the Sugarloaf State Park trails. (Sugarloaf State park)
(9 of ) A mountain lion is seen roaming the trails. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(10 of ) A possum turns his back to the night vision camera and struts his stuff along the trail. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(11 of ) A mountain lion pauses in front of the camera at Audubon Canyon Ranch. (Quinton Martins/Audubon Canyon Ranch)
(12 of ) A skunk scurries off along the trail, but not before showing off that huge, bushy tail. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(13 of ) A mountain lion stands with much pride on the Audubon Canyon Ranch trails. (Quinton Martins)
(14 of ) An action shot of a massive mountain lion walking down the Sugarloaf Ridge State Park trails, captured by the park's night vision camera. (Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(15 of ) A curious bobcat walks right towards the trail camera. (Sugarloaf State Ridge Park)
(16 of ) A night-vision photograph of a bear taken at the Modini Mayacamas Preserves of Audubon Canyon Ranch. (Courtesy of Audubon Canyon Ranch)
(17 of ) A raccoon captured by a motion-activated camera at the Montini Open Space Preserve. (Photo by Richard Dale/ Sonoma Ecology Center)
(18 of ) A bobcat prowls around at night a the Montini Open Space Preserve. (Photo by Richard Dale/ Sonoma Ecology Center)
(19 of ) A fox captured on camera at the Montini Open Space Preserve. (Photo by Richard Dale/ Sonoma Ecology Center)
(20 of ) A herd of deer captured on camera at the Montini Open Space Preserve. (Photo by Richard Dale/ Sonoma Ecology Center)
(21 of ) A skunk hops away from the camera at at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(22 of ) A fox peers over some brush at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(23 of ) A mountain lion crawls through brush at at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(24 of ) A bobcat triggers a motion sensor camera at at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(25 of ) A fox captured by a night-vision camera at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(26 of ) A coyote captured with a night-vision camera at the Bouverie Preserve of Audubon Canyon Ranch (Courtesy of Audubon Canyon Ranch)
(27 of ) A rabbit hops around at night at the Modini Mayacamas Preserves of Audubon Canyon Ranch. (Courtesy of Audubon Canyon Ranch)
(28 of ) A motion-activated camera in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park caught a Black Bear in 2015. (Courtesy of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park)
(29 of ) A mountain lion captured by a night-vision camera at Pepperwood Preserve. (Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(30 of ) A pack of coyotes on the hunt at Pepperwood Preserve. (Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(31 of ) A black bear captured by night-vision photography at Pepperwood Preserve. (Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)
(32 of ) A bobcat takes a "selfie" at Pepperwood Preserve. (Courtesy of Pepperwood Preserve)