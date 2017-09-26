Officials in Oakland say residents were being evacuated from an area near a fast-moving grass fire that was threatening at least 50 structures including several homes.

KNTV reports that the fire in the Oakland Hills neighborhood had grown quickly to about 20 acres in under an hour, or roughly a third of a square mile.

The Oakland Fire Department and Oakland Police Department issued a statement saying they were working together to evacuate residences in the area closest to the fire.

The statement did not say how many people were affected by the evacuation. It asked residents to avoid the area.