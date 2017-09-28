Fire calls

The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 149 calls during the week of Sept. 18-24.

Friday, Sept. 22

9:22 a.m.: Fire crews responded to Sestri Lane, where a male cyclist had been struck by a vehicle. Personnel transported the man to the hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 23

2:37 p.m.: While firefighters were on the scene of a non-injury crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist on northbound Highway 101 near Kastania Road, a second two-vehicle accident occurred on the opposite side of the freeway. An ambulance company responded with a California Highway Patrol officer to find that none of the involved parties were injured.

8:28 p.m.: A 28-year-old female driver suffered from apparent medical complications during a sprint car race at the Petaluma Speedway, when she spun out and collided with another car. The driver complained of pain and was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.