Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

1:23 a.m.: A robbery was reported at 5300 Old Redwood Highway.

8:02 p.m.: Enrique Reyes, 38, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Casa Grande Road on suspicion of a felony charge of inflicting injury on a child and a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence court order.

11:41 p.m.: Petaluma’s Ernesto Gutierrez-Palacios, 26, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Lakeville Circle on suspicion of domestic battery and violation of probation.

Thursday, Sept. 21

8:27 p.m.: Perry Coyle, 24, of Petaluma, was arrested at 1010 Lakeville Highway on suspicion of felonies of possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possessing narcotics for sale, transporting or selling a narcotic substance and a misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

8:27 p.m.: Petaluma’s Alberto Callejas, 34, was arrested at a location on Grey Street on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Friday, Sept. 22

1:34 a.m.: Police arrested Novato’s Ted Schmidt, 31, at a location on Wilson Street on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.

Saturday, Sept. 23

10:40 a.m.: A burglary was reported at 444 Eastwood Drive.

10:59 a.m.: A burglary was reported at 1367 North McDowell Drive.

11:13 a.m.: An attempted burglary was reported at 1225 North McDowell Blvd.

2:47 p.m.: Alameda’s Marc Barraza, 27, was cited at the intersections of Ellis and East Washington streets on suspicion of misdemeanors of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license as well as infractions of using an electronic wireless device and not having proper registration.

11:58 p.m.: Frank Bruce, a 36-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at a location on Peggy Lane on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.

Monday, Sept. 25

10:01 p.m.: Russell Miller, 63, was arrested at the intersection of Corona Road and North McDowell Boulevard on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

1:35 a.m.: Lisandro Gutierrez, 19, was arrested at a 1256 B St. on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

7:03 p.m.: Petaluma’s Micheal Stevenson, 26, was arrested at a location on Antone Way on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.

11:32 p.m.: Ian Orourke, a 53-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at a location on Middlefield Drive on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.