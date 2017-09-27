An 74-year-old Petaluma cyclist was struck and killed by an SUV at the intersection of Valley Ford Road and Gericke Road on Wednesday morning.

Paul Umino was riding west of Valley Ford Road with his partner when he attempted to make a left turn onto Gericke Road, but rode directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle around 10:20 a.m., said Jon Sloat, a spokesman for the CHP.

The driver, Susan Davis, 68, of Novato, was traveling east in a 1999 Toyota RAV4, and tried braking but was unable to avoid a collision, Sloat said.

Umino was pronounced dead at the scene, about 15 miles west of Petaluma, Sloat said. Umino was listed on medical websites as a Petaluma doctor.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor and Davis, who was traveling about 50 mph, was not cited, Sloat said.

In addition to CHP, Bloomfield Fire, Two Rock Fire, Bodega Bay Fire and Marin County Fire responded to the incident.