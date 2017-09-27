An 81-year-old Petaluma man was stuck and killed by an SUV while on a bicycle at the intersection of Valley Ford Road and Gericke Road Wednesday morning.

The cyclist was riding west of Valley Ford Road with his wife when he attempted to make a left turn onto Gericke Road, but rode directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle around 10:20 a.m., said Jon Sloat, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, Susan Davis, 68, of Novato, who was traveling east in a 1999 Toyota RAV4, and slammed on her breaks but when unable to avoid a collision with the cyclist, Sloat said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, 15 miles west of Petaluma, Sloat said.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor and Davis, who was traveling about 50 mph, was not cited, Sloat said.

The California Highway Patrol, Bloomfield Fire, Two Rock Fire, Bodega Bay Fire and Marin County Fire responded to the fatal incident.