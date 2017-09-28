A countywide sweep of 410 registered sex offenders led to the arrest of 12 people during the four-day operation, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

There are about 800 registered sex offenders in the county, and from Sept. 18-21 officers from multiple agencies contacted half of them to update records and ensure compliance with state law applicable to those convicted of sex crimes, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

The Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices, U.S. Marshals and local police departments participated in the effort dubbed “Operation Clean Sweep.”

Law enforcement conducted 42 probation and parole searches and served six warrants through the four days, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Of the 12 arrests, two were for failure to register as a sex offender, two for drug possession, one for having a handgun as a felon and another for possessing a stun gun, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The sweep also led to an additional 14 investigations of sex offender violations, the statement said.