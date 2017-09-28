Police are seeking a man suspected of threatening a Petaluma woman, throwing her to the ground and stealing her car from the parking lot of a local elementary school early Thursday.

Around 4:57 a.m., the man approached a woman as she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School and demanded her keys, Petaluma police said in a news release.

After the woman refused, the man acted as if he had a gun, police said. As the woman exited the vehicle, he threw her to the ground before taking off in her 1997 gold Toyota Avalon.

The woman wasn’t injured, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, though no other details were provided.

The car has a black front bumper, and the license plate number is 6GON161, police said.

If the vehicle is located, police encourage residents to call 9-1-1 immediately.

