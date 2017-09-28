Petaluma-based Pure Luxury Transportation has purchased San Francisco-based Green Carpet Limousine.

Erin Shields, owner of Green Carpet, has operated what the company describes as an “eco-friendly choice” in the chauffeured transportation industry. For the past 10 years, the company has provided more than 25,000 rides in the Bay Area.

The announcement stated that collectively, Green Carpet’s mission has led to a reduction of over 3 million pounds of carbon-dioxide emissions.

“When Erin approached us several months ago, we were thoroughly impressed with her dedication to her clients and especially her employees. We instantly knew Green Carpet would be a perfect fit within our corporate structure, as we share very similar visions and goals,” said Gary Buffo, president of Pure Luxury Transportation.

Pure Luxury was founded by Buffo in 1991.

He has his wife, Jennifer, have grown the company from a one vehicle limousine service to a full service, worldwide, executive ground transportation and touring company. Privately held Pure Luxury reports a fleet of nearly 200 vehicles, with a licensed global affiliate team of nearly 400 companies that provide Pure Luxury’s unique quality service standards in over 500 cities around the globe.

In addition to Petaluma in Sonoma County, Pure Luxury has offices in the Napa Valley, Foster City, and Hayward.

“I was so thoroughly impressed, not only by Pure Luxury’s corporate structure, but also by their technology advances, core values, mission statements, and their goals. I am so excited that Green Carpet and our employees and clients will benefit greatly by this acquisition. Not to mention, I am so proud to become a part of a fantastic forward thinking company”, stated Shields.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The statement indicated that Shields will be joining the Pure Luxury team in a business-development role.