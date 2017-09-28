A Petaluma man was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing and sharing child pornography following a two-month long investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced Thursday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, which actively tracks known child pornography sites, had flagged 28-year-old Jory Rock for allegedly sharing obscene images of minors online, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

On Sept. 21, deputies served a search warrant at Rock’s home on the 300 block of English Street, where they seized computers, digital media and external hard drives that contained multiple images and videos depicting child porn, Crum said.

Rock was taken into custody and booked into Sonoma County Jail at 9:10 p.m. on suspicion of a felony of possessing obscene matter involving minors and child pornography. He has since posted the $30,000 bail and is on pre-trial release as of Sept. 25, Crum said.

Crum said the images and videos were generic and did not appear to feature local children, and Rock does not pose an imminent threat to public safety.

Crum said it’s not clear how long Rock had been actively sharing child pornography, or the volume of material he had amassed.

Rock is an E4 petty officer stationed at the U.S. Coast Guard base in Two Rock, where he handles health-related matters and has no access to children, Crum said.

Crum said Rock has no prior criminal convictions.

At least a dozen images and videos were found, though investigators are still combing through Rock’s digital files, Crum said. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office is an active affiliate to the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was established by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2003. The Task Force works in concert with the local FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

