Santa Rosa Junior College students are now able to ride for free any Sonoma County bus line, at any time, local officials announced this week.

Students will be able to board Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit buses by simply showing their valid SRJC CubCard to bus drivers. Officials said the free service for all trips and not restricted to travel to and from school.

SRJC Associated Students have assessed themselves a transportation fee to help support the free service. The participating transit agencies are also providing funds to cover the cost of the services.

“SRJC students can now say good-bye to vehicle expenses such as parking fees, gasoline, insurance fees and maintenance costs,” Robert Ethington, SRJC’s dean of student affairs and engagement programs, said in a statement.

The partnership between CityBus and SRJC was approved by the Santa Rosa City Council last week.

“CityBus offers several routes making it easy and convenient to travel to the College’s two Santa Rosa locations,” CityBus deputy director Rachel Ede said in a statement.