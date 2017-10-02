Police Saturday arrested a Petaluma man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he flipped his pickup truck in west Petaluma, rolling off the roadway and hitting a traffic sign.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Petaluma police and fire personnel responded to reports of a solo vehicle collision near the intersection of East Washington and Copeland streets, according to Petaluma police. Witnesses told police the driver had been speeding before the crash.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Daniel Hernandez, was found trapped inside his small blue pickup truck, which was upside down near a power pole, police said.

After firefighters freed the uninjured man from the vehicle, officers noticed signs indicating he had been drinking.

Police said Hernandez, who has a suspended license and is on probation for a previous DUI in Marin County, refused to perform field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, violating probation and driving with a suspended license.

