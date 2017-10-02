Petaluma firefighters made quick work of a one-acre brush fire that broke out just west of Highway 101 north of East Washington Street in Petaluma Monday afternoon.

The vegetation fire off Highway 101 at the Lynch Creek Trail was reported at 3:18 p.m., but was under control by 3:52 p.m., according to information from the California Highway Patrol’s website.

No structures were threatened and no one was harmed in the fire, officials said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., smoke from the blaze on the west side of the freeway was blowing east bound across the roadway while trees were seen catching fire, according to the CHP.

One lane of the highway was closed and police were advising motorists to avoid the area amid significant traffic backups.

At least five Petaluma Fire Department engines and a water tender responded to the blaze. Petaluma fire officials were investigating the cause, but high winds and dry vegetation likely spread the flames, according to Jessica Power, the fire marshal.

“The winds picked up and drove it quickly toward the freeway,” she said. “We had a fast response. Thankfully there were no other major incidents at the time.”

CalFire on Monday issued a red flag warning, meaning conditions could lead to dangerous wildfires.

CalTrans officials have been alerted about a damaged guard rail and trees on the highway perimeter, according to the CHP.