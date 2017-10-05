Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, Sept. 27

7:22 p.m.: Richard McNamara, 54, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Hartman Lane on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.

Friday, Sept. 28

5:23 p.m.: Sacramento’s Alicia Anderson, 26, was arrested at 368 North McDowell Blvd. on suspicion of felony burglary.

4:42 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 469 Albert Way.

Saturday, Sept. 30

1:35 p.m.: Leobardo Flores, 35, of Petaluma, was arrested at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Rainer Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

10 p.m.: Petaluma’s Laurie Banks, 54, was arrested at a location on North McDowell Blvd. on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.

10:17 p.m.: Police arrested Petaluma’s Daniel Hernandez, 25, on suspicion of a misdemeanor of driving under the influence.

Sunday, Oct. 1

1:20 p.m.: Police arrested Petaluma’s Jamie Lopez Fuentes, 51, at 990 Ely Road on a felony charge of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.

10:41 p.m.: James Irving, 19, of Petaluma, was arrested on Skillman Lane on a felony charge of evading a police officer and a misdemeanor of reckless driving.

8:58 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 120 Keller St.

9:25 a.m.: A burglary was reported at a location on North Water Street.

12:23 p.m.: A burglary was reported at Kentucky Street and Western Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 2

7:23 p.m.: Petaluma’s Samantha Boone, 19, was arrested at 35 East Washington St. on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and battery, both misdemeanors.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

1:59 a.m.: Police arrested Petaluma resident Mario Salinas, 44, at a location on Barnaof Drive on suspicion of domestic assault, a felony.

1:10 p.m.: Justin Scott, 35, of Vallejo, was arrested at Petaluma Boulevard North and West Street on felony charges of vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance.

4:10 p.m.: William Hodges, 51, of Petaluma, was arrested at 281 North McDowell Blvd. on suspicion of a felony charge of robbery.