Local blood bank officials are asking for donations in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

To donate, contact www.bloodcenters.org or call 888-0393-GIVE.

The requested blood, particularly universal donor Type O-negative, will likely go to replenish regional reserves that are currently headed to Las Vegas hospitals where victims were taken, said Kent Corley, a spokesman for Blood Centers of the Pacific.

“O-negative blood type then needs to be collected by all the regional centers in a greater quantity to be ready for the next disaster so we can share resources,” Corley said.

Corley said Blood Centers of the Pacific, which has donation centers in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael, stands ready to send blood supplies directly to Las Vegas. The organization is a subsidiary of Arizona-based Blood Systems, the second largest blood collection organization in the country.

United Blood Services, another subsidiary of Blood Systems, has sent 200 units of blood and blood products to Las Vegas, Corley said. Corley said regional donations will be needed in the coming days to replenish the blood supply.

“Yes, from the standpoint that lots of O-negative blood was/is needed for gunshot victims and that it needs to then be replaced for everyone else having emergency needs,” Corley said in an email.

Blood Centers of the Pacific officials said the local blood donation system is part of a multistate system of blood centers that work in tandem to ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.

“We understand that people want to come forward now to show their support. However, to effectively manage the blood supply for patients, we are asking donors to make appointments to give blood throughout the coming days and weeks,” said Kevin Adler, another spokesman for Blood Centers of the Pacific.