News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Petaluma hit with unfair labor practice claim

HANNAH BEAUSANG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | October 5, 2017, 8:55AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

City employees last month filed an unfair labor practice claim against the city of Petaluma, alleging that the city attorney attempted to intimidate members of a union to force them to disband.

The charge, filed Sept. 18 with the California Public Employee Relations Board, also claims that City Attorney Eric Danly used derogatory and offensive language in front of employees in the union, making them feel marginalized and fearful. The claim alleges that Danly was aware his conduct to attempt to force employees to vote to dissemble their union and give up their collective bargaining power was unlawful, yet he did not stop.

City Manager John Brown said the city refutes the claim that Danly acted unlawfully.

Labor laws prohibit employers from interfering with employees’ rights or interfering with the formation or administration of unions.

The union at issue represents fewer than 45 people in mid-management and professional capacities. Executive Assistant to the City Manager Katie Crump is the head of the union, according to the complaint. Danly’s alleged anti-union campaign was believed to have begun in August, according to the claim. Brown said contract negotiations were ongoing at that time.

“For the employees in this case … this situation was deeply unsettling, to have the big boss tell you they don’t want you to have protection against being fired for no reason and they want you to be an at-will employee,” said Jeffery Edwards, a senior associate attorney at Sacramento-based Mastagni, Holstedt, APC., who represents the union.

The claim alleges that Danly, who has worked as an in-house city attorney for four years, managed staff with an “aggressive and boorish style,” using profanity including f---, despite the fact that it clearly made employees uncomfortable. It also states “his behavior is so over-the-top that Danly, who is white, used the ‘N word’ in the presence of his paralegal, and Unit 11 union member, Lisa Rogers, who is black, without ever apologizing.” Employees allegedly refrained from reprimanding Danly for fear of displeasing him.

The complaint also claims that Danly pressured city employees in closed door meetings and encouraged other employees to exert further pressure on union members.

“His conduct is so extreme that it was almost unbelievable,” Edwards said. “But, I believe all the witnesses involved and it’s very credible, but it’s so callous and there’s a sense in all that that Mr. Danly felt he was beyond reproach or that there wouldn’t be a consequence for his conduct. I can only think of one other case that I’ve worked with where management’s conduct was even close to being this egregious.”

Danly and Crump both declined to comment on the issue. Brown said the city supports the right of employees to unionize.

“The city denies (the claim). That’s the city’s position,” he said. “We work to preserve the rights of our employees and we will continue to do that. That includes the right to organize. That’s really all I can say about that.”

Brown said an internal investigation into the allegations of unsavory language and workplace misconduct is ongoing, but is a separate issue from the alleged labor law violation.

“With respect to allegations outside the Public Employee Relation Board’s jurisdiction, we are handling those as a personnel matter,” he said. “As much as I would like to, I don’t have a comment on that. At the heart of any personnel matter is a complaint or an allegation, and that allegation has to be investigated.”

Investigations involve interviewing witnesses, potential perpetrators and affected parties before coming to a fact-based conclusion about how to handle the issue, he said. He declined to say if any disciplinary action has been taken against Danly, as the investigation is ongoing.

The claim asks that the Public Employee Relations Board declare that the city committed unfair labor practices, order it to cease and desist its conduct, post notifications that its conduct was unlawful and stop the filings of decertification petitions against the union. It also seeks a yet-to-be-determined amount of attorney’s fees to cover costs incurred by employers.

Brown said the city has not filed a formal response. The labor board is tasked with evaluating the claim and has the option to issue a formal complaint against the city, Edwards said.

“I expect them to issue a complaint – this case its really about over-the-top behavior that I personally was shocked to learn was being conducted by a city attorney,” Edwards said.

If a complaint is issued and a settlement is not reached, a hearing in front of an administrative law judge will be held for a final decision, according to the state labor board’s website. An appeal may be subsequently filed.

(Contact Hannah Beausang at hannah.beausang@arguscourier.com.)

