Fire calls

The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 149 calls during the week of Sept. 25- Oct. 1.

Thursday, Sept. 28

6:46 p.m.: Firefighters from Petaluma and the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District responded to a car fire at 286 Skillman Lane. They used 500 gallons of water to douse the flames that were engulfing the late model Honda sedan. The vehicle had heavy damage in the engine compartment and the passenger area. No one was at the scene, the driver was not located and a cause was not determined, according to Rancho Adobe Battalion Chief Mike Weihman.

Friday, Sept. 29

3:14 p.m.: A Petaluma boy was struck by a slow-moving pickup truck while crossing the street with his older brother at 624 Prospect St. His parents arrived on scene and the juvenile was transported to Kaiser Santa Rosa. The driver was not injured.

9:42 p.m.: A man was struck by a vehicle exiting a parking lot as he was walking in a crosswalk near 80 East Washington St. He was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 30

3:04 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a head on crash on Adobe Road near Scott Street. One vehicle with severe front end damage was blocking the roadway while the second was on its side with the driver trapped inside. A 40-year-old Windsor man was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital while a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.