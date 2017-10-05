(1 of ) Ethel Ramatici Matteri poses for a photo in a pumpkin for the annual Petaluma Halloween parade. In 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A trio of men pose for a photo on Farmers' Day at the Sonoma County Fair in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Adolph Calegari (on truck) and Jim Varni collecting garbage in Petaluma, about 1937. The photo was taken behind the Argus Courier offices which at the time were located on Keller Street. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) A Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad car is left abandoned in Petaluma in 1937. (Don Meacham/ Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) A Boy Scout troop with Luisa Vallejo Emparan in Sonoma in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) The Blue Wing Hotel located at 133 Spain St. in Sonoma was used by many famous early Californians. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Anita Finley Dei poses on a car trunk in Bodega on September 7, 1937. An unidentified woman looks out of the car window. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) The aftermath of December 1937 flood of Russian River in Guerneville. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) A view from Guerneville Bridge during the flood. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) A man standing on a bridge in Guerneville with the Russian River at flood stage in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Students of Wilson School in Petaluma, about 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) A portrait of an unidentified man at the Bohemian Grove in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) The Petaluma Spartans long distance running team in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Pedersen's Furniture located at 635-4th St. in Santa Rosa in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) An aerial view of downtown Sebastopol circa 1937. The four-story Speas brandy distillery is in the foreground. North Main Street is seen at the top of the photo between the rows of buildings. The large building in upper right corner is the Sebastopol Apple Growers Union which burned down in 1948. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Edna Smith with sons Dean and baby Sidney in November of 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) A man atop an elephant during an unidentified play at the Bohemian Grove in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Main Street in Guerneville in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Looking north on the 100 block of South Main Street Sebastopol circa mid-1930s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Luisa Vallejo Emparan on the porch of Lachryma Montis, Sonoma in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Irv Rohner and Ira Hein, state highway patrolmen, standing on the railing of the Golden Gate Bridge, May 26, 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) A horse and buggy on a street of Guerneville after the flood. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) The Henry Hess Co. lumber and building material company after the December 1937 flood in Guerneville. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) The Henry Hess Co. lumber and building material company after the flood of 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) The Healdsburg Grammar School 2nd grade class in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) A group of Petaluma residents on the Golden Gate Bridge prior to its opening on May 26, 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) A group of unidentified men pose for a portrait at the Bohemian Grove in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) A group of attendees at Joan Spolini's first birthday party on 200 Dana Street in Petaluma in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) George P. McNear Feed Company, located at 212 Main Street in Petaluma in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) The Garcia Hall building on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in 1937. The building was completed in 1936 and was named after SRJC board member A.M. Garcia from Sebastopol who served from 1932-1950. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) A flooded area near De Smit's in Guerneville in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) The Petaluma Central Labor Council float in a parade in Petaluma, about 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(33 of ) The Epworth League in Petaluma in 1937. Shows: Fred George; John Hutchinson; Faith Patton; Marjorie Lyle; Elizabeth George; Howard H; Ham Carlson. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(34 of ) Emma A. Finley Hibbard and Lawrence W. Hibbard in Bodega on July 17, 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(35 of ) The Sonoma County Hospital located at 3325 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(36 of ) A Christmas tree atop the Poultry Producers of Central California grain elevator at 323 East Washington Street, in Petaluma while the building was under construction, in 1937 (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(37 of ) The White House store located at northeast corner of 4th and B Streets in Santa Rosa in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(38 of ) A crowd gathers outside of the California Theater, located at 434 B Street in Santa Rosa. The theater was demolished in 1977 to make way for the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping center. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(39 of ) A building on the campus of Santa Rosa Junior College in 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)