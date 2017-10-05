It’s 1937 in Sonoma County, America is emerging from the Great Depression and Sonoma County residents are looking toward to the approaching decade with optimism.

President Franklin Roosevelt’s “make work” programs provided jobs to millions of struggling Americas. We don’t have to look far to see how the New Deal affected our communities. The former Sonoma County Hospital on Chanate Road was built by the Works Progress Administration. Construction of the big amphitheater at Armstrong Grove and restoration of General Vallejo’s home for the State Parks system were both WPA projects.

But the year was not without challenges- A massive December flood left Russian River coastal residents struggling to recover.

