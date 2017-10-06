Bump stocks not sold at Sonoma County gun shops

The device that allowed the Las Vegas gunman to use his rifles like machine guns, firing hundreds of rounds per minute, cannot be found on the shelves of North Coast gun shops, and has now become the focus of a rare bipartisan call for new gun controls.

Years before Stephen Paddock launched an unrelenting 10-minute attack on a crowd at country music festival, local firearms dealers decided they didn’t want to sell so-called “bump stock” attachments.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said the device does not violate federal laws. Their legal status is murkier in California, which has some of the most stringent restrictions on firearms in the country but does not explicitly ban the aftermarket accessory.

The most common model, made by Texas-based Slide Fire Solutions, has been sold since 2010. Local gun dealers, however, said they have no interest in selling them.

[pullquote: We almost at one point carried bump stocks . . . we just felt they were way too dangerous for people to have.]

“We almost at one point carried those (bump stocks) made by Slide Fire,” said Chris Ostrom, whose family operates Pacific Outfitters recreation stores in Mendocino and Humboldt counties. “We just felt they were way too dangerous for people to have.”

The bump stock replaces a rifle’s standard stock, and it uses the weapon’s recoil energy to allow for rapid fire while the trigger is depressed — with the stock “bumping” between the shooter’s shoulder and trigger finger.

Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, installed bump stocks on a dozen semiautomatic rifles authorities later found in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. From two broken windows, Paddock leveraged the rapid-fire action to kill 59 people and injure another 489 in just 10 minutes, authorities said.

The massacre has renewed bipartisan calls to ban the device, legislation that the National Rifle Association on Thursday signaled it could support. Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein proposed legislation this week to ban bump stocks and other devices created to accelerate a gun’s rate of fire.

Automatic weapons have been illegal for more than three decades. But bump stocks alter the firing mechanism of semi-automatic weapons, which are legal, enabling shooters to fire at rates between 400 and 800 rounds per minute, according to Feinstein’s office.

“The only reason to fire so many rounds so fast is to kill large numbers of people,” Feinstein said in a statement announcing the proposed bill. “No one should be able to easily and cheaply modify legal weapons into what are essentially machine guns.”

[pullquote: The only reason to fire so many rounds so fast is to kill large numbers of people . . no one should be able to easily and cheaply modify legal weapons into what are essentially machine guns.]

While not explicitly banned by California law, local retailers said they opted against carrying bump stocks long before Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas. The reasons include an aversion to aftermarket tools that haven’t been certified and tested by manufacturers with the same rigor as factory model products.

Retailers also said they didn’t want to sell a product that makes a weapon harder to aim and potentially more destructive.

“Our dealership doesn’t sell them nor do we recommend them to our customers,” said Brian Thomson, manager and director of training with Rinkor Arms in Santa Rosa. “I don’t believe there are any (firearm) instructors out there that would recommend using them.”