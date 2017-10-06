A Petaluma woman suffered major injuries in a crash that shut down Lakeville Highway for three hours late Thursday morning, police reported.

Dorothy De Mare, 70, was trying to make a left turn onto the highway from Pine View Way when her Nissan Sentra rolled out in front of a Ford Escape heading east, the Petaluma Police Department said. The SUV was traveling the 45-mph speed limit but didn’t have time to stop, striking the driver’s side of the Nissan, which continued moving forward until coming to a stop in a field just east of the highway, police said.

Petaluma firefighters extricated De Mare, who was trapped in the car. She was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, according to police. The Escape driver, Terry McCoy, 69, of Camino, was treated at Petaluma Valley Hospital for minor injuries, officers said.

The 10:15 a.m. crash remains under investigation. Police asked witnesses to call Petaluma Traffic Officer Matt Frick at 707-776-3720.

— Eloísa Ruano González