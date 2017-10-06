Firefighters from multiple agencies Friday afternoon responded to a structure fire at a compound on the rural west side of the city owned by a notorious Petaluma family, according to initial emergency dispatch reports.

Around 2:40 p.m., multiple callers reported a blaze on the 1100 block of Liberty Road at a parcel that’s long been home to the Sampson family, known for its many run-ins with local authorities and for maintaining a property many viewed as a neighborhood blight.

The fire was under control within about 30 minutes, though cleanup was expected to take several hours, according to the emergency dispatch reports.

Liberty Road was closed from Skillman Lane to Rainsville Road until after 5 p.m. to allow firefighters to mop up,

According to Redcom dispatchers, a trailer on the property was fully engulfed in flames and a person was taken from the property to an area hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters from Petaluma, Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, Wilmar and San Antonio volunteer fire departments responded to the incident, said Mike Weihman, an off-duty Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District battalion chief.

California Highway Patrol officers were on scene to provide traffic control, according to the CHP’s website.

Last July, a coalition of Sonoma County agencies launched an unprecedented abatement action to clean up the property, removing hundreds of tons of miscellaneous debris including tires, mobile homes, vehicles, metal and wood scraps.