(1 of ) Fire burns a home in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa behind the Home Depot store on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A home burns at Palisades Drive and Bella Vista Way in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) A car and several homes burn in the Hopper Lane area of Santa Rosa after 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.(KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Homes burn near Hopper Lane in Santa Rosa after 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Homes burn in the Sky Farm area after 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Homes burn in the Sky Farm area after 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/PRESS DEMOCRAT)
(7 of ) Wili's Wine Bar burns in Santa Rosa shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) A home burns in the Fountaingrove area shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) A hill burns in the Fountaingrove area shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (KENT PORTER/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Flames from a wildfire consume a a three car garage at a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(12 of ) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(13 of ) A woman takes a photo of the sun covered from smoke and haze from fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(14 of ) Firefighters hose down a burning tree in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(15 of ) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(16 of ) Flames from a massive wildfire burn along a ridgeline Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(17 of ) The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
(18 of ) Smoke and fire rise from the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(19 of ) The remains of a car sits near the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns at rear in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(20 of ) A firefighter covers his eyes as he walks past a burning hillside in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(21 of ) A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(22 of ) A man hoses the roof of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
