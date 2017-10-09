At least seven people have died in overnight fires that burned neighborhoods in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said Monday afternoon.

Capt. Mark Essick said the six deaths were confirmed in neighborhoods in north Santa Rosa, where the Tubbs fire had destroyed hundreds of homes. The fire started north of Calistoga and quickly spread west over the hills and into Sonoma County, burning through Larkfield and crossing Highway 101 to northwest Santa Rosa and into areas like Coffey Park and Fountaingrove.