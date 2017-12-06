911 recordings released for Sonoma County fires

The 911 dispatcher asked the frantic woman on the other end of the phone call if she was safe. The answer was immediate: “No.”

Fire was burning all around the Santa Rosa couple’s Riebli Road neighborhood on the night of Oct. 8, cutting off their escape. They jumped into a neighbor’s pool — “is that a good thing to do?” the woman asked the dispatcher during the call, which started at 12:42 a.m. Oct. 9. Doubtful the fire that started near Calistoga had already reached the rural neighborhood outside Santa Rosa city limits, the dispatcher double-checked: “Are there flames there?”

“Yes, they’re right in front of me!” the panicked woman said.

The harrowing scene was one of the more than a thousand 911 calls handled during the first six hours of the deadly fires that broke out across the county Oct. 8, ultimately burning 137 square miles and killing 24 people.

Sonoma County released the audio files in response to a public records request by The Press Democrat and other news outlets for audio of all 911 calls fielded by dispatchers during the first 24 hours of the disaster.

The six hours of files Tuesday were the first batch released, and officials said they will release additional audio files as they become available.

The calls start at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 8 and end at 1:37 a.m. Oct. 9 when fire was burning into Fountaingrove but had not yet jumped Highway 101 to Coffey Park — which it would do by about 2 a.m. Those two Santa Rosa neighborhoods lost the most homes.

The calls, redacted to conceal names and specific addresses, show how fires broke out simultaneously across the county, some small and others growing into massive out-of-control infernos, forcing people from the Sonoma Valley to Santa Rosa to Geyserville to flee for their lives in the middle of the night.

“We are completely inundated...” a dispatcher said to a Calistoga resident calling from out of town at 1:32 a.m. because he was worried about his home. “We have over 20 working fires right now in the county. Because of the winds and everything, we are having a firestorm.”

Reports of arcing PG&E power lines in Kenwood, a blown transformer causing a house fire in Larkfield and downed wires throughout Sonoma County, one sparking flames outside Geyserville, marked the first hours of the night. At 9:48 p.m. a woman near Geyserville reported trees on fire close to her house. With children’s voice in the background, the woman said she thought a wire broke off in the wind igniting the fire.

“Don’t worry about any belongings, don’t worry about any of your stuff. Get your family, get out of there, OK?” the dispatcher said to the woman, marking the first call of the night where a resident was told to evacuate. “Please hurry up because it’s really close,” the woman responded.

But firefighters throughout the county were already overwhelmed.

People called to report roads blocked by trees and power lines, an orange glow in the sky and the strong stench of smoke that made the fires seem close to people in Petaluma.

They also called for help.

At 11:08 p.m. a woman said she, her children and ailing father were trapped on Nuns Canyon Road with flames burning between them and Highway 12.