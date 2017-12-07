s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Griffo, Acre making spirits bright, and caffeinated

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 7, 2017, 9:25AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

A FEW TIPS ON ENJOYING FINE SPIRITS

“When you are drinking spirits, in general,” explains Griffo Distillery Director Jennifer Griffo, “you really want to pay attention to all the different parts of your mouth. So it’s usually not till the second sip that you are able to notice all of the flavors. Some spirits have certain amount of “heat” to them, so you have to take a second sip to get past that, to really be able to taste the flavors of the spirit. To get the most out of the experience, you want to notice everything that is happening inside your mouth, what’s going on across your tongue, up your nose, and down your throat. It should change rapidly, with different flavors coming out one after another.”

Last July, physicist Mike Griffo, co-founder of Petaluma’s Griffo Distillery, began discussing a joint venture with Steve DeCosse, the co-founder of Petaluma’s Acre Coffee Roastery. The idea was to create something new by blending coffee from Acre’s Petaluma Boulevard roasting facility with freshly distilled spirits made at Griffo’s east side distillery.

The result, after months of development, testing and tasting, is Acre Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, to be officially released Friday, Dec. 8, with a Big Lebowski-themed launch party at the Griffo tasting room.

According to Jennifer Griffo, the distillery’s other co-founder, and director of the operation, the potent new brew is more than just another product bearing the names of Griffo and Acre. It’s also a model of how small local businesses can collaborate in creative new ways to increase their individual markets, expand name recognition for each brand, and have a little fun in the process.

“The best part of what’s in this bottle is the collaboration itself,” said Jennifer Griffo, displaying a bottle of the new Coffee Liqueur. “Acre makes such beautiful coffees, and Griffo makes internationally acclaimed whiskies and gins. We’re both based in Petaluma. Why not try to make something together? One of the privileges of living and working here in Petaluma is being able to collaborate with other incredible businesses.”

Griffo Distillery, since opening its doors in April 2015, has quickly become known for its critically-acclaimed small-batch whiskies and gins, available at over a hundred Northern California restaurants, bars, markets and liquor retailers. Acre Coffee was founded six years ago by partners Steve DeCosse, Sharon Fitzgerald and Britt Galler. DeCrosse and Galler also operate an organic school lunch program known as Acre Gourmet, feeding more than 2,500 people daily in San Francisco.

The first Acre Coffee site, on Kentucky Street, was opened with little fanfare, but did not take long to build a faithful clientele. Now with its own roasting operation – under chief roaster Izzy Fraire – plus a total of three retail locations in Petaluma and two more in Santa Rosa, including its recently opened fifth location on 4th Street, Acre Coffee has rapidly become one of the fastest rising companies in Sonoma County.

“Unfortunately, for legal reasons, we can’t sell the Acre Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur at the Acre coffee shops,” said Griffo. “But we will be selling it here at the tasting room.”

Of the two company’s decision to team up for the limited release product, Jeffrey Caspary, Acre’s apprentice roaster and the husband of Acre partner Britt Galler, suggests it was a logical and mutually rewarding step for two rising operations to take.

“It just immediately seemed like a good idea, a natural marriage,” Caspary said. “Sonoma County is known for its food and the quality of its wines and beers. Doing something a little eye-opening, to call attention to our locally roasted coffees and our locally made spirits, just makes sense.”

Acre Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur is made by combining Griffo vodka, distilled on site but not available to the public, with cold brew coffee and very small amounts of raw sugar.

According to Mike Griffo, who largely oversaw the coffee liqueur project, the first major decision was to select the right coffee blend. To do so, a formal “cupping” was held. It’s a highly detailed, formal process of tasting coffee that is used around the world. From eight different coffees tasted during the cupping, Griffo narrowed it down to two.

A FEW TIPS ON ENJOYING FINE SPIRITS

“When you are drinking spirits, in general,” explains Griffo Distillery Director Jennifer Griffo, “you really want to pay attention to all the different parts of your mouth. So it’s usually not till the second sip that you are able to notice all of the flavors. Some spirits have certain amount of “heat” to them, so you have to take a second sip to get past that, to really be able to taste the flavors of the spirit. To get the most out of the experience, you want to notice everything that is happening inside your mouth, what’s going on across your tongue, up your nose, and down your throat. It should change rapidly, with different flavors coming out one after another.”

Most Popular Stories
LOOKING BACK: In 2002, 50 Petaluma students suspended after war protest
Petaluma Gap becomes an official wine appellation
CENTERPIECE: Petaluma’s Eric Lee having a Heavy Metal Christmas
PROFILE: Program specialist finds blessings in helping community
TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Friendliness was constant attribute to Martinez family

“It was going to be either our Mocha Java or our 10/80 Blend,” Caspary said. “At the distillery, both were mixed with the Griffo vodka. The two coffee blends are more-or-less at opposite ends of the spectrum, the 10/80 being more bold and fuller bodied, and the Mocha Java having a bit more fruitiness and delicacy.”

Eventually, the Mocha Java was chosen as the best blend with Griffo’s vodka.

“It has a clean and clear taste, but with a richness and body behind it, that was just right,” Mike Griffo said. “Balancing the flavors of the coffee with the richness and sweetness of the alcohol, it was not that hard because the blend of coffee was such a perfect match.”

Acre and Griffo both have strong fan bases, Jenny Griffo said.

“There is some overlap, but there are plenty of people who don’t know about either,” she said. “Our fans tend to be similar, people who care about a high-end product, made carefully and with love. By creating a synergy between the two companies, and the communities they’ve developed, it makes both companies stronger.”

(Contact David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.)

Most Popular Stories
Apartments proposed at Deer Creek in Petaluma
Sonoma County prosecutors charge six landlords with price gouging
Petaluma Gap becomes an official wine appellation
Life sentence in murder of elderly Penngrove woman
CENTERPIECE: Petaluma’s Eric Lee having a Heavy Metal Christmas
LOOKING BACK: In 2002, 50 Petaluma students suspended after war protest
PROFILE: Program specialist finds blessings in helping community
Big weekend crowd expected at Emerald Cup