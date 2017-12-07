Police log Nov 30 to Dec 5

Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, Nov. 30

8:04 a.m.: Christian B. Kokubun, 35, of Santa Rosa was cited at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

10:08 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile, of Petaluma, was arrested on C Street for misdemeanor battery on a person.

Saturday, Dec. 2

8:29 a.m.: Police arrested Petaluma’s JennKaren J. Lopez, 52, at 900 Hopper St. on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

2:29 p.m.: Michael D. Campbell, 56, of Petaluma was arrested at 1312 Berrydale Drive for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalis, and for violation of probation.

2:39 p.m.: Brigette S. Cooke, 35, of Petaluma was arrested at 1312 Berrydale Drive for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and for two violationa of probation, one a felony and one a misdemeanor.

Sunday, Dec. 3

12:03 a.m.: Jesus A. Vega Gaxiola, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at 416 E. D St. for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

3:28 a.m.: Police arrested Catherine Teague, 70, of Petaluma at 400 N. McDowell Blvd., for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

10:14 a.m.: German Aguilar Contreras, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at 432 Lakeville St., fon a misdemeanor bench warrant.

2:07 p.m.: Christopher Bryson, 18, of Petaluma was arrested at 389 McDowell Blvd. for possession of paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:06 p.m.: A pair of 16-year-old juveniles were arrested at the corner of Ely Boulevard and Weaverly Drive for engaing in an illegal speed contest. One of the juveniles was also charged with driving without a license.

Monday, Dec. 4

9:45 a.m.: Jeremy J. Bullock, 29, of Petaluma was cited at Lindberg Court and St. Francis Drive for misdemeanor violation of probation.

11:46 a.m.: Todd L. Naus, 23, a homeless individual, was arrested at 1510 E. Washington St. for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and on a midemeanor bench warrant.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

2:05 a.m.: Joshua D. Hollis, 23, of Modesto, was arrested at 5100 Montrero Way on a felony bench warrant.

2:24 a.m.: Brendon R. Barraclough, 21, of Rancho Cordova was arrested 5133 Old Redwood Hwy., for being under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

3:15 a.m.: Brittany J. Adkins, a 25-year-old homeless woman, was arrested at 424 S. McDowell Blvd., for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

8:12 a.m.: Kenneth Thompson, 54, of Petaluma was arrested at 1 Cedar Grove for possession of paraphernalia and tresspassing, both misdemeanors.

12:46 p.m.: Luis S. Cruz, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 429 N. McDowell Blvd., for misdemeanor public intoxication.

5:42 p.m.: Matthew L. Blazei, 50, of Petaluma was arrested at 200 Grant St. for misdemeanor public intoxication.

10:20 p.m.: Angel A. Recinoa-Guevera, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at 124 Petaluma Blvd. S., for public intoxication and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.