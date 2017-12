The Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade sails into the downtown Turning Basin on Saturday, Dec. 9, around 6 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Petaluma Yacht Club and Petaluma Visitors Program, has been a holiday tradition for generations.

The depth of the Petaluma River has presented challenges for larger boats to navigate up the river, so this year, organizers encouraged lighted vessels of all sizes to participate.

The Yacht Club has 16 power boats registered and expects about five or six more. There are also 16 kayaks/canoes, and four sail boats registered.