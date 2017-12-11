Firefighters from three agencies extinguished a fire early Sunday in a small strip of commercial buildings on the western edge of downtown Petaluma.

The fire damaged one unit among eight in a single-story complex at 131 Liberty St., the Petaluma Fire Department reported Sunday. The affected business wasn’t named.

Firefighters responded about 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found a business suite “fully involved in flames with fire issuing from a sky light and the front door and windows,” according to a press release.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly after midnight and limited the flames to the one unit. Cause of fire remains under investigation.

Petaluma, Cal Fire and the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District sent firefighters to the fire.