How local businesses are addressing sexual harassment

Harvey Weinstein. John Lasseter. Al Franken. Roy Moore. Matt Lauer. Charlie Rose.

The names represent a sampling of powerful men who in the past two months have been accused of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior with women.

The stunning allegations involve a few dozen men around the nation and include those with ties to Sonoma County. Among the latter are Lasseter, a Sonoma Valley resident, and former Social Finance (SoFi) CEO Mike Cagney, who resigned from the online lending company following allegations of a “frat house” culture at the company’s Healdsburg offices.

Business attorneys and human resource experts say the avalanche of news is making company workers, supervisors and owners take notice.

“I have a very attentive audience now,” said Linda Higueras, who provides training on the topic of sexual harassment to managers and employees. Higueras, who works for the Personnel Perspective consulting firm in Santa Rosa, said nearly every day, headlines arrive announcing “the fall of yet another legislator, dignitary, celebrity, executive, academic.”

The experts say the time is right for owners and managers to be reminded once more of the need to take steps to prevent sexual harassment and to address any complaints quickly, fairly and thoroughly.

“If left unattended, it always gets worse,” Petaluma employment attorney Jay Putnam said of sexual harassment and bullying.

Companies taken to court on a sexual harassment case can easily face legal bills in the range of $1 million, even if they win, Putnam said. And juries are made up mostly of workers, he said, meaning they hold a “much stronger affinity for the employees” alleging harassment than for the business owners.

Forty-eight percent of women workers in the U.S. say they personally have experienced an unwelcome sexual advance or verbal or physical harassment at work, according to an October poll conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal. Also, 67 percent of male and female workers said they believe sexual harassment occurs in most or almost all workplaces.

The unprecedented wave of sexual harassment reports has spawned “#MeToo,” a movement of women demanding change and gaining attention. Time Magazine has named as its 2017 Person of the Year “The Silence Breakers,” those women who came forward to share stories of sexual harassment and assault.

Among those adding her voice is Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who wrote a Dec. 3 opinion piece in The Press Democrat sharing her own experiences of sexual harassment.

“Women must speak up and speak up louder than the voices that blame victims or excuse perpetrators,” Hopkins wrote.

Putnam, who represents businesses, said owners have good reasons to take sexual harassment complaints seriously. The first reason is they likely are true.

“The vast majority of these complaints prove to be well founded,” he said.

Higueras said she has encountered cases where there had been a misunderstanding between coworkers or an exaggeration of details. But in 30 years of working on sexual harassment issues, she said, “I have never had one false allegation.”

Even so, the experts said, by their nature, cases of sexual harassment often must overcome two barriers: Workers are reluctant to voice them and supervisors can be reluctant to address them.

For those sexually harassed, “most of the time people aren’t willing to come forward with it, because they fear they’re going to be fired,” said Robert Ottinger, a San Francisco attorney who represents workers, including those suing SoFi.