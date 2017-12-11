The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for help in catching a serial Northern California bank robber nicknamed the “Khaki Bandit” for his habit of wearing tan pants.

The white man in his 20s or 30s is suspected of robbing 14 banks including the Westamerica Bank in Gualala in June, another branch in Glen Ellen in 2014 and Umpqua branches in Napa in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

In each robbery, he pulled a black pistol and demanded cash from tellers. He frequently has worn khaki pants, long-sleeved, zip-front shirts and jackets with a hat and black glasses.

Pictures posted on the FBI website show him with a gun in his hand and pointing a finger.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call their local FBI office or 911.

You can reach Staff Writer Paul Payne at 707-521-5250 or paul.payne@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ppayne.