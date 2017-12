Local hikers be warned as a mountain lion and her cub were spotted by surveillance cameras at Audubon Canyon Ranch in Sonoma County early Tuesday morning.

According to abc7news, the ranch, near Bennett Valley, spotted the two felines before dawn.

Researchers estimate the cub is eight months old and presumably very healthy. The cub is the only survivor from the litter.

They were caught on camera feasting on a deer that mom P1 (as she is called by the researchers) hunted a few days prior.