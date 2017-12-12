And then there were three.

Lt. Carlos Basurto, who serves as the Windsor police chief, has dropped his bid for Sonoma County sheriff. He’s the third candidate to pull out of the county’s first contested sheriff’s race in more than 25 years after San Francisco Deputy Jay Foxworthy dropped out in September and retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds said he lacked the “political and financial support to run a campaign.”

Basurto announced his decision to end his campaign late last week on Facebook, saying he wanted to focus on his current job.

“I made a commitment to the town of Windsor to do the best job I can as their police chief and I want to redevote my time and energy to fulfilling that commitment,” he wrote.

He declined to return calls seeking comment.

In his Facebook post, Basurto urged supporters to put “politics aside” and pick someone who will “place the safety and well-being of the entire community above all else.”

He did not endorse a candidate.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Essick, Santa Rosa City Councilman and retired Santa Rosa Police Lt. Ernesto Olivares, and retired Los Angeles Police Capt. John Mutz are bidding for sheriff, a post Steve Freitas held for six years before retiring in July because of health issues.

Sheriff Rob Giordano, who stepped in after Freitas left, has said he doesn’t plan to run and will retire once his term ends in January 2019. The primary will be held in June, with any runoff in November.

Staff Writer Randi Rossmann contributed to this story.