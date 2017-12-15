Gift ideas for Petaluma foodies

Every year we forget just how much holiday shopping we can achieve within just a few blocks, by committing just a couple of hours to walking around downtown Petaluma. With the fires devastating our local economy, now more than ever we need to support our local shops.

Our afternoon started at the Sweet Zone in Theater Square, because we wanted some fancy local chocolates for a couple gift bags we were putting together for family. While there though, we discovered so many other great gift ideas and stocking stuffers, like caramel filled candy canes, a Star Wars Pez variety pack, and an ugly sweater cookie making kit.

We also found an incredible selection of chocolate, including my favorite holiday treat — chocolate oranges. We just so happen to run into co-owner Will Bomar, who informed us that they will start up their chocolate club at the beginning of the year, offering specialty chocolates that they would not otherwise carry. That certainly seems like a great gift for the chocolate lover in your life.

Our next stops were at Crocodile, Sugo, Slam Burger and Wild Goat Bistro for gift certificates. There is nothing that I love more than receiving restaurant gift certificates because they mean getting to either visit new restaurants, or revisit old favorites, at my leisure and without having to reach into my wallet to cover the tab.

Next up was Thistle Meats for bit of charcuterie as well as gift card, before crossing the street to Della Fattoria for another gift card. Both locations, as well as the Seed Bank up the street, offer tons of great local foodie type gifts.

Around the corner from Seed Bank is the Drawing Board, which has started offering classes on everything from Winter Potions to Preserves to Natural Body Products. Experiences are a great gift because they often give someone a once in a lifetime experience. Others that come to mind are the cheese making classes offered by Achadinha Cheese and the jam and wreath making classes at LaLa’s Jam Bar.

LaLa’s also offers many great local products that are perfect for any holiday gift basket. Sonoma Spice also offers some unique gifts, including some great salt and spice gift baskets for the chef on your list. Charley’s Wine Country Deli, just a few blocks south of downtown, also has a great selection of local stocking stuffers, from Petaluma Toffee to Fallon Hill’s Ranch jerky.

Down the block from the Drawing Board, Copperfield’s is always a good gift-buying stop, especially if you are looking to support local authors. Although not necessarily about food, Kenneth Nugene’s “Petaluma Slough” is the latest locally written book about our locale, and has been flying off the shelves. Check the Museum if sold out at Copperfield’s. Other great local books include Frances Rivetti’s “Fog Valley Crush” and “Fog Valley Winter,” Laurie Figone’s “Cooking with Laurie Figone” and Kathleen Weber’s “Della Fattoria Bread.”

iLeoni was next on our list, and is always a feast for the senses with everything from serving platters to knives to table clothes and napkins. We ducked down the breezeway of the LanMart, in order to reach Marisa’s Fantasia, passing Twisted 2, which also makes for a great restaurant gift certificate.

Among the many interesting gift ideas, Marisa’s stocks a healthy variety of animal related kitchen items, leaning heavily towards the farm animal genre, although their collection of maritime, and especially octopus themed plates, platters, cups, and coffee tables is impressive. Across the breezeway is sister store Christmas Fantasia, where one can find just about any food-related Christmas ornament imaginable.